Wine & Chocolate for a Perfect Valentine’s Day

((Left) Two Amigos by Lori Orlando (Right) Scarf by Perry Drevo )

Looking for the perfect Valentine gift, but want to be certain that it is exactly what will light up your Valentine’s face? The Artists’ Gallery in the Sunriver Village has the perfect solution. Invite your Valentine to the Gallery’s Second Saturday celebration scheduled for Saturday, February 14 from 4-6pm. Load up a plate of delicious chocolates, select a glass of wine, and stroll around the Gallery enjoying the beautiful art on display. When you see your Valentine’s eyes light up, you will know that you have a good clue for your surprise! Slip your credit card to one of the helpful artists and make a great memory for someone.

One great gift idea would be a beautiful scarf made by loon weaver Perry Drevo. Many things must come together to produce a beautiful accessory piece. Sure, technique is critical, but color, texture, and pattern play a crucial role in the finished product. Drevo is a master at all these details. The artist uses colors that complement each other beautifully, playing off each other to make the whole piece sing! Another critical portion of each piece is the way it gracefully lays on the wearer. No one wants to fight with an ill-fitting neck piece all day. A beautifully made table runner or set of placemats can turn a tablescape into something special. A soft kitchen towel is not only practical but makes a style statement as well. The artist purchased her first loom in 2003 and has been producing lovely woven pieces since.

Also featured this month is painter Lori Orlando. Orlando’s love of color and crisp lines is apparent in her skills with multiple paint media. She works with pastels, colored pencils, and oils. The artist can enhance any subject through use of color and its relationship to light and shapes. Her talent is obvious whether she is painting a highly realistic and detailed portrait or a composition of row boats floating in the water. Orlando believes each of us is blessed with unique talents. “It is an honor for me to use mine to create, inspire and promote art,” remarks Lori.

Second Saturday is a wonderful time to “Party with the Artists!” It is a casual event. Skiing and snow attire is welcome. Visit for a few minutes or stay awhile and learn more about the beautiful and varied art displays. Oh, and don’t forget there is wine and chocolate!

The Artists’ Gallery is in Building 19 in the Sunriver Village next door to the Mexican cuisine restaurant.

Open daily 10am – 5pm (December open till 6pm)

ArtistsGallerySunriver.com • 541-593-4382