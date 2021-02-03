Painted Sky Center for the Arts News, Upcoming Events & Classes & More

(Movement and Wellness Arts Department | Photo courtesy of Painted Sky Center for the Arts)

Your membership makes a difference!

Individual memberships start at $40 per year. Business memberships start at $200 per year.

Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 21, Canyon City, OR 97820.

Become a member here: paintedskycenter.com/become-a-member

Featured Member

Blue Mountain Chiropractic Health Center

541-575-1063

155 NW 1st Avenue

John Day, OR 97845

Thank you for your support, Charlie!

New! Movement and Wellness Arts Department

The Movement and Wellness Arts Department is working on creating more classes for the community through Painted Sky. We are committed to creating opportunities that create wellness in our community. A lot of what we want to do is necessarily on hold at the moment due to COVID-19, however there are a few classes being held through local instructors Laurel Coombs and Ashley Stevick. Kim’s Taekwondo John Day offers Taekwondo and tumbling classes. Contact Laurel Coombs at kimstkdjohnday@gmail.com for more information. Yoga classes are available online through Green Yoga Community. You can reach Ashley Stevick for that through FB at facebook.com/groups/222114885876460. Be on the lookout for more as soon as regulations allow!



Can you help the Movement and Wellness Department?

Laurel Coombs is the Movement and Wellness Department Lead. Contact Laurel Coombs at kimstkdjohnday@gmail.com for more information on volunteer opportunities.



Literary Arts Department

Painted Sky Book Club Coming to the Art Center in March

Painted Sky Literary Arts Department invites you to the first monthly book club scheduled for March 1 at 5:30pm. The book club will meet monthly on the first Monday of the month at 5:30pm at Painted Sky. We have chosen for the month of March a historical fiction novel titled Yellow Wife by Sadeqa Johnson, which you can purchase online and at most bookstores. April’s book is House in the Cerulean Sea by TL Klune. Watch for this event on our Facebook page or the event page at paintedskycenter.com for more details.

Yellow Life: Born on a plantation in Charles City, Virginia, Pheby Brown was promised her freedom on her 18th birthday. But when her birthday finally comes around, instead of the idyllic life she was hoping for with her true love, she finds herself thrust into the bowels of slavery at the infamous Devil’s Half-Acre, a jail where slaves are broken, tortured and sold every day. Forced to become the mistress of the brutal man who owns the jail, Pheby faces the ultimate sacrifice to protect her heart in this powerful, thrilling story of one slave’s fight for freedom.

Schedule:

March 1: Yellow Wife by Sadeqa Johnson (historical fiction) moderated by Heidi Brooks

April 5: House in the Cerulean Sea by TL Klune moderated by Fianna MacGregor-Whitman.

May 3: TBD

BOOK CLUB: A book discussion group is a forum where readers can come together and talk about books and the reading experience. (This group is specifically for readers, although writers who are typically voracious readers will hopefully attend.)



Painted Sky Writers Group

Are you a writer or an aspiring writer? Painted Sky hosts a group of writers on the second Monday of each month at 5:30pm. Interested in joining? Participation is free, no need to register.

WRITERS GROUP: Writing is typically a solo endeavor, but finding a community of writers that support one another can be a great source of inspiration and encouragement. Whether you’re a published author or want to start crafting your first book, a writing group can offer a supportive environment of like-minded people who share a passion for telling stories.



Literary Arts Department

Heidi Brooks is our Literary Arts Department lead. Heidi is a brilliant writer and impassioned about advancing the literary arts community in Grant County. Heidi loves getting to know local authors, connecting and helping to promote their work. Want to connect with other writers and literary enthusiasts?

Email hbpaintedsky@gmail.com or call 541-575-1335.



Leather Arts Department

January was a big success! Our leather craft classroom has had a successful first month. Leon Peilstick and Clair Kehrberg teamed up to teach beginners leather tooling and belt making classes. Clair Kehrberg and Heidi Brooks taught a fun earrings making class. Teachers and students alike are having a blast! Our next class is a leather hat patch class in February that is already full. Join the waitlist if you would like the chance to join. We have had people drop out at the last minute and waitlist participants added. Keep a watchful eye out for future leather classes, they fill up fast.

Leather Hat Patch February 19 at 5:30pm

This class is Bring Your Own Hat! Lead by Clair Kehrberg, follow along and create a patch for a hat, all of your own. Sign up here: paintedskycenter.com/event-4043660.

Leather Department Needs

We are looking for a few additional items for this classroom:

Another heavy-duty sewing machine

Additional leatherworking tools

Cash donations for equipment and supply purchases

Email paintedskycenter@gmail.com or call 541-575-1335 if you have any items at a reasonable price or to be donated.

Now hiring Leather Working Instructors

Email paintedskycenter@gmail.com or call 541-575-1335 for more information.

Visual Arts Department

February Classes

Valentine’s Truck Paint Night with Angel Carpenter is a fun Valentine’s-themed make-and-take home project. Angel is an awesome teacher and all supplies are included.

Valentine’s Tuck and Paint Night Thursday, February 11 at 6pm

Sign up here: paintedskycenter.com/event-4144275

The Large Scale Landscape class is a 40 x 30 invented landscape. Use your intuition to develop this large-scale cloud painting in a series of classes led by Kim Randleas. All supplies are included. You’ll take home a 40 x 30 landscape when you are done



Photography classes

We have requests for photography classes! Can you teach? Contact Kim Randleas at paintedskycenter@gmail.com or 541-575-1339 for more information.



Music Department

Lots of requests for guitar and piano lessons! Our music department is looking for those who are interested in teaching! If you, or somebody that you know, is interested in becoming a paid instructor for Painted Sky please reach out to our Music Department Lead Leanna at 541-620-2718.



Music Department Needs

Call Leanna at 541-620-2718 if you can help out the Music Department with a donation or by participating on the Music Department Committee.

Performing Arts Department

A Christmas Carol in January

The Performing Arts Department has just wrapped up another wonderfully entertaining children’s performance. A Fairytale Christmas Carol was a great success despite online practice and postponing over a month. Stay tuned for information on our next project! If you want to get involved in performing arts please contact Alicia Griffin 801-623-1132.



Adult Theater

Are you interested in taking the lead on starting our Adult Community Theater? Reach out! There’s an audience and performers waiting for you! Contact our Performing Arts Department Lead, Alicia Griffin at 801-623-1132.

Youth Department

This quarter, the students of Arts After School are working on Poetry and drawing the human form. They have written 6+ poems each. Many of the students have used their free time at the end of lessons to continue to write, which is a joy to see. While many of them have been hesitant to learn to draw hands, they have done a stellar job, with many of them already beginning to improve The Friday Art Club class is also working on poetry this quarter. They have started growing their own Poet-Tree in the classroom that has the beginning buds of little poets!

Arts After School

Arts After School is full for this term. If you are interested, please join the waitlist, which you can find on our website. This term, we are venturing into the world of literary arts, fiber crafts and so much more!



Friday Art Club

We have some available slots for Friday Art Club, which is every Friday (excluding holidays). This program is for Kindergarten – 6th grade. If you are interested in joining us, just click on the button below. View Youth Programming here: paintedskycenter.com/Kids-Art.



Artist of the Month for Arts After School

The Arts After School Artist of the Month for January is Emma Charette. Emma is a thoughtful and caring young artist. She strives for improvement and encourages others when they get down on their work. Please enjoy this haiku that Emma wrote about her dog Malka:

Malka

Runs like a cheetah

Black and white like a zebra

Crazy as monkeys



Ceramics Coming Soon

Our new floor is done and we are ready to move in the wheels, get the kilns fired up and order supplies. Such an exciting time! Our class sizes will be small, five-six people, so be on the lookout; they will fill up quickly. We have formed a Ceramics Committee and will be having our first meeting. Email us at paintedskycenter@gmail.com or call 541-575-1335 to join the ceramics committee. We are also looking for Ceramics teachers. Do you have experience that you would like to share with others? Reach out through our Teacher Class Submission form on our website, call the office, or email us if you are interested.

Education Department

Didgette McCracken is Painted Sky’s Education Director

Didgette McCracken is the OSU Open Campus Coordinator in Grant County. She is a member of Painted Sky’s Advisory Board and is the Arts Center’s Education Director. Didgette works to provide business education opportunities for artists and career development within the creative field. Didgette and cohorts have created a new nonprofit in Grant County called the Cyber Mill. We love this project, so we’ve included a bit about the Cyber Mill in this month’s newsletter. Didgette could also use your help! The Cyber Mill is collecting data from a short survey to find out about internet, tech and computer access for folks in Grant County. Please click the link below and take this short survey before February 7.

What is the Cyber Mill?

Grant County Cyber Mill is a location for remote workers, solo-entrepreneurs, those who want to work on their own and those who desire occasional group interaction. It is intended to encourage Adult Distance Learning, innovation and entrepreneurship and business support by providing the technology, workspace and environment necessary for success. This space can be used for education, scanning, printing, computer usage, uploading documents, downloading updates, meeting space, webinars, etc. It is community space! We are working on funding to create this space free of charge for the first year. Then it will be on a membership basis with funds available for memberships to those who can’t afford it. Sites are currently being planned for 2021 in Seneca, Prairie City and John Day. Next possible site development in 2022 for cities that are interested will be Dayville, Long Creek and Monument.

This survey will help us gather data for these sites.

Survey link here: oregonstate.qualtrics.com.



Volunteer Opportunities

Do you have an interest in Arts and Culture? We have volunteer and paid opportunities:

Committee members (music, theater, ceramics, fiber, photography, visual arts, youth, movement and wellness, events, memberships, budget, fundraising)

Youth teachers

Mural artists

Music teachers

Theater directors

Gallery coordinators

Volunteer coordinators

Event coordinator

Not sure where you fit in? Let’s meet up!

Donations we can use:

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Cleaning supplies

Ceramics supplies and tools

Musical instruments

Please call us during our office hours or email us to let us know if you are able to help. Ca;; 541-575-1335 or email to painteskycenter@gmail.com.

Our office hours are 9am-12pm Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays. The office is located at 118 S Washington St. Canyon City.

paintedskycenter.com