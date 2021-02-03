February Happenings at the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Little Ones Love Valentine’s Day, Too

From heart-shaped pancakes and pink Rice Krispies treats to hidden notes in lunch boxes and good-morning flowers, there’s more than one way to brighten your kid’s day on Valentine’s. Here are a few ideas if you’re not so good with the griddle or food coloring. Ideas here: oldmilldistrict.com/blog/shopping/valentines-day-ideas-for-parents

Happy Birthday Oregon!

We’re helping our beloved home state celebrate its 162nd birthday by giving away a prize package that includes more than $750 in Oregon-made goods. Jewelry from Saxon’s, coffee from Strictly Organic, spices and blends from Savory Spice, dog gear from Ruffwear, beer from GoodLife and more. Enter to Win here: mailchi.mp/1d1632cda709/omdoregonbirthdaycontest

Imagine is Theme of Tumalo Art Company’s February Show

Tumalo Art Co. artists offer a group show, opening February 5, interpreting the theme Imagine. Subjects are as diverse as the artists imaginations, from figurative to landscape, both real and not, finding the story within the image. Learn More here: oldmilldistrict.com/blog/art-1/imagine-the-theme-of-tumalo-art-companys-upcoming-show

Bend Artist has Latest Sculpture Installed in Seattle Neighborhood

Central Oregon artist Miguel Edwards is a man of many talents. A freelance photographer who’s done exceptional work for the Old Mill District and Les Schwab Amphitheater, Edwards is also a world-renowned sculptor who recently completed the installation of his latest public piece, El Sol: Elevate, in the Seattle Center district of downtown Seattle. Artist’s Story here: oldmilldistrict.com/blog/art-1/central-oregon-artists-latest-work-installed-in-seattle-neighborhood

Seven Fabulous Valentine’s Day Ideas for Couples

Yes, Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away. Might we suggest a few ways to celebrate your love and affection? Seriously, you deserve it. Valentine’s Day Ideas here: oldmilldistrict.com/blog/article/valentines-day-2021

