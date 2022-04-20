Patricia Clark Exhibition & Studio Opening at Scalehouse

(Art | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Join us for an Exhibition Preview & Opening of the Patricia Clark Studio

In honor of our visionary, Patricia Clark, please join us for the preview and reception of It’s no more than a blink of the eye: Patricia Clark Retrospective Exhibition at the Scalehouse Gallery — and for the opening the Patricia Clark Studio, with an opportunity to meet the first artist in residence, June Park and Jake Kenobi.

Thursday, May 5

6pm

Drinks and hors d’oeuvres by Joolz

Scalehouse Gallery

$50 per person in support of the Patricia Clark Studio

RSVP

About the Exhibit:

It’s no more than a blink of the eye: A Patricia Clark Retrospective explores the prints, drawings, sketchbooks and creative practice of the prolific and beloved artist, Patricia Clark. Only a tiny portion of her massive oeuvre, this selection of works describes a life dedicated to mark-making. Steeped in the language and history of drawing, Clark, a deeply observant artist, created expertly composed abstractions with an evident influence from nature. In one of her hundreds of sketchbooks, she wrote of another artist, “the work stands on its own,” and clearly, it applies here too. This exhibit will be on view through May 28, 2022.

About the Studio:

We were fortunate to present this initiative to Pat before her passing, The Patricia Clark Studio. The Studio will honor Pat’s legacy and her original vision of Scalehouse by providing free studio space to working artists, a space for arts education programming and a place to remember Pat. She gifted Scalehouse her collection of sketchbooks and selected arts which will be housed at the Studio. The Patricia Clark Studio will be located next door to the Scalehouse Gallery in the Franklin Crossing Building, in the Tin Pan Alley. The two artist in residence are June Park and Jake Kenobi. Learn more.

About Patricia Clark:

After a celebrated career as Chair of the Art Department at California State University, Long Beach, Clark retired and brought her passion and advocacy to Bend. The master printmaker founded Atelier 6000 in 2007, a center for printmaking and book arts and Bend Art Center. Clark quickly endeared herself to the arts community as she continued her work in uniting and building support for the community.

