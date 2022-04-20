Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. to Host Inaugural Locals Fest

With Live Music, New Beers & Food to Sample, a Raffle & Prizes & More, Locals Fest is a Way for CLBC to Say ‘Thank You’ to the Community

With the official public unveiling and celebration of its renovated Bend brewpub delayed due to the pandemic, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. (CLBC) will finally get a chance to show off its revamped pub, beers and menu with its inaugural Locals Fest on Saturday, April 30 from 2-8pm. In addition to live music from Dr. Green Dreams and One Mad Man, Locals Fest will feature beer and food samples from Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege and Executive Chef Jeff Kelly, a raffle, prizes and more. Schmiege, Kelly and GM/Owner Andy Rhine will be on hand to answer questions and thank the community for their support.

WHAT: Inaugural Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Locals Fest

WHEN: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 2-8pm (FREE & family-friendly)

WHERE: Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Bend Brewpub | 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend (map HERE)

OTHER: Enjoy live music from local acts including Dr. Green Dreams (2-4pm), and One Mad Man (6-8pm).

Sample new beers and meet Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, who brings his wealth of knowledge and experience to create innovative beers and other beverages.

Savor free appetizers and meet Executive Chef Jeff Kelly, who combines his unparalleled southern influence with classic PNW pub favorites.

Enter a raffle for the chance to win prizes including a CLBC-branded RTIC cooler full of free CLBC beer, CLBC merchandise, gift certificates and more.

“As a Central Oregon native, the sense of community togetherness was always one of the things that impressed me the most and it’s something we have worked hard to continue at Cascade Lakes,” said Andy Rhine, general manager and owner of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. “Our hope is to make Locals Fest an annual tradition, and one more way for us to celebrate this community and thank the people who support our family-owned business while enjoying great beer, food and camaraderie in the process.”

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.:

Born in 1994 in beautiful Central Oregon, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is a bold, genuine, innovative and community-minded brewing and eatery company. Under the direction of General Manager Andy Rhine, Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege and Executive Chef Jeff Kelly, Cascade Lakes produces more than 7,000 barrels of beer annually, including six year-round brews and a rotating selection of seasonal offerings. Cascade Lakes’ beers can be found in five states along the west coast, on select bar and restaurant taps and at the brewery’s brick-and-mortar pubs including the Bend flagship location on the road to Mt. Bachelor, and the original Seventh Street Redmond location. A third Cascade Lakes pub is set to debut in southeast Bend in late 2022.

cascadelakes.com