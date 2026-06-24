​Patriotic Drone Show in Discovery West on July 3

(Photo courtesy of Discovery West)

Discovery West announced Stars and Stripes, a special free event celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday. Taking place Friday, July 3 from 8-10pm, it’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday weekend, and promises a variety of entertaining (and delicious!) offerings for the whole family.

The event will feature entertainers and a DJ, and offer good ol’ fashioned desserts and refreshing adult and kids beverages, “modern” square dancing including live lessons and demonstrations, as well as fun games and giveaways throughout the evening.

The night will culminate in a spectacular patriotic drone show at 9:45pm, with 100 drones lighting up the skies above Discovery West in a one-of-a-kind aerial display not to be missed. Vendors on site will include Cuppa Yo, Stars & Stripes Bar, Adamo’s Carnival Eats, and Sparrow Mercado Pie Stand, Balloons and Tattoos by Pretend, and Hair Tinsel by Sparkle Strands. Discovery West would like to thank its generous event sponsors: Harcourts The Garner Group, Discovery West Builders Guild, Sorren, and Harcourts Auctions.

The event will take place at Discovery Corner, located at 1125 NW Ochoa Drive in northwest Bend. Parking will be available throughout the neighborhood, and participants are encouraged to walk, roll, ride their bikes, and carpool as feasible.

About Discovery West:

Discovery West, situated on 245 acres on Bend’s westside, is the newest community in development by the team behind award-winning NorthWest Crossing. Discovery West offers a variety of home types and sizes, Discovery Corner, its community plaza, select retail shops, Aerie Residences by AvantStay luxury overnight vacation rentals, art installations, and 40 acres of parks, trails and open space. The development team’s vision for creating livable, detail-oriented communities that respect the Central Oregon landscape and lifestyle is apparent throughout the neighborhood.

discoverywestbend.com