Celebrate Creativity at the Annual Chiloquilters Quilt Show

The Chiloquilters invite community members and visitors to experience two days of creativity, craftsmanship, and community spirit at the annual Chiloquilters Quilt Show, taking place Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, from 10am-4pm each day at the Chiloquin Community Center.

The popular annual event will feature a stunning collection of handcrafted quilts created by talented local quilters. From timeless traditional patterns to imaginative contemporary designs, each quilt tells a unique story through fabric, color, and artistry. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore dozens of beautiful creations while learning more about the enduring art of quilting.

Whether you are an experienced quilter, a sewing enthusiast, or simply appreciate handmade artwork, the Quilt Show offers something for everyone. Guests are encouraged to visit with local quilters, learn about their techniques, and discover the dedication and creativity that goes into every piece.

A special highlight of this year’s show is the Chiloquilters Quilt Raffle. The featured quilt, handcrafted by members of the Chiloquilters, showcases the remarkable skill and talent of the group. The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, June 27. Raffle tickets are still available for purchase at the Two Rivers Art Gallery and Gift Shop, providing an opportunity to take home a beautiful one-of-a-kind quilt while supporting the Chiloquilters and their ongoing activities.

The Chiloquilters Quilt Show has become a cherished community tradition, bringing together residents and visitors to celebrate artistry, friendship, and the preservation of quilting traditions. The event offers a welcoming atmosphere where attendees can enjoy beautiful displays, connect with fellow quilting enthusiasts, and support local makers.

Event Details

What: Chiloquilters Annual Quilt Show

When: Friday, June 26 & Saturday, June 27

Time: 10am-4pm each day

Where: Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. First Street, Chiloquin

Special Feature: Quilt raffle drawing on Saturday, June 27

Raffle Tickets: Available now at the Two Rivers Art Gallery and Gift Shop

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives, and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

chiloquinvisions.com