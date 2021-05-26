Pawsitive Pale Ale Release Party Benefiting Brightside Animal Center at Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Seventh Street Pub in Redmond

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.)

Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. requests all paws on deck for a special release party featuring their newest brew, Pawsitive Pale Ale, on Saturday June 5, from 2-7pm at the Seventh Street pub in Redmond. One dollar of every Pawsitive Pale Ale six pack sale and a portion of merchandise, raffle tickets, and draft sales from the release party will directly benefit BrightSide Animal Center (formerly Humane Society of Redmond). The 2021 Pawsitive Pale Ale (5.1%, 30 IBUs) is brewed for beer and dog lovers alike, and the clean and refreshing Pale Ale will have enthusiasts feeling good and doing good with every sip.

Attendees can toss back a 2021 Pawsitive Pale ale, while also tossing axes and playing cornhole at the event. BrightSide Animal Center’s adoptable four-legged friends will be center stage, hoping to find a forever home and a scratch behind the ears. With room for beer pals, dog pals and kids, this event will have something for everyone including free ice cream and pet portraits courtesy of Redmond photographer Nicole Gee.

“It’s no secret that we love our rescue animals around the brewery, so partnering with BrightSide last year to release our Pawsitive IPA was a natural fit and a cause that the community really supported,” said Andy Rhine, general manager of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., whose production facility is also based in Redmond. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with this year’s Pawsitive Pale Ale. Now everyone can enjoy a great beer this summer while knowing that they are also supporting rescue pets.”

Always mindful of balancing community and commerce, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. sees the opportunity to support BrightSide Animal Center as a natural extension of their business. Based in Redmond, BrightSide Animal Center’s mission is to provide sheltering, placement, and prevention services to reduce animal homelessness and unnecessary euthenasia. The brewery’s deep appreciation of four-legged friends and BrightSide Animal Center’s cause laid the groundwork for the release of the first Pawsitive IPA, in 2020. Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. celebrates ten years of giving to BrightSide Animal Center in 2021, the longstanding partnership hosts a series of fundraising efforts and events, including a weekly bingo night.

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.

Born in 1994 in beautiful Central Oregon, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is a bold, genuine, innovative, and community-minded brewing and eatery company. Under the direction of General Manager Andy Rhine and Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, Cascade Lakes produces more than 7,000 barrels of beer annually, including six year-round brews and a rotating selection of seasonal offerings. Cascade Lakes’ beers can be found in five states along the west coast, on select bar and restaurant taps, and at the brewery’s brick-and-mortar pubs including the Bend flagship location on the road to Mt. Bachelor, and the original Seventh Street Redmond location. A third Cascade Lakes pub is set to debut in Bend in late 2022.

cascadelakes.com