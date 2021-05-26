Summer Concerts Coming to Les Schwab Amphitheater

R&B rockers and indie favorites are coming to Bend!

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, August 17

R&B rockers Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will make their Les Schwab Amphitheater debut on August 17. Joining them are indie favorites Delta Spirit.

Online presale runs today from 10am to 10pm at BendConcerts.com.

Password = local

General onsale opens Thursday, May 27, at 10am in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District and online at BendConcerts.com.

Modest Mouse, Aug. 29

Pacific Northwest legend Modest Mouse heads to the Les Schwab Amphitheater on August 29.

Tickets are on sale now in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District and online at BendConcerts.com!

