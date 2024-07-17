Pick 3+ Concerts & Save

(Artwork provided by Sunriver Music Festival)

2024 Summer Festival: August 10-23

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

“One of my favorite things about Central Oregon is the power of nature that we’re able to witness all year round, so I’m particularly thrilled to share with you an entire season filled with pieces inspired by the four classical elements: earth, water, fire and air. Composers for centuries have been inspired by the enormity and grandeur of nature, and I know you’ll be just as inspired when you hear their extraordinary music.” ~Brett Mitchell, Artistic Director & Conductor

Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music! This August, Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 47th season.

The Festival opens August 11 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 23 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. Four classical concerts, a pops concert, a solo violin recital, and a family-friendly “Discover the Symphony” concert will be presented. Guest artists include pianists Orion Weiss and Joyce Yang, and violinist Tessa Lark. | view season details

The Festival season also features music education events, masterclasses and free, public chamber concerts. Many orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public. | view open rehearsal schedule

Tickets for the 2024 Summer Festival are on sale now!

