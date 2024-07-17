SFF Single-Day Tickets On Sale Now

(Graphic courtesy of SFF Presents)

We’re excited to announce that single-day tickets for the 2024 Sisters Folk Festival, happening September 27-29, are now on sale! Alongside the tickets, you can also explore our full performance schedule featuring a diverse lineup of talented artists representing multiple genres of roots music from all over the world.

Most artists will perform multiple times throughout the weekend, with several acts hitting the stage all three days, ensuring a fantastic experience for every music lover.

Friday: $85 for adults and $35 for youth

Saturday: $130 for adults and $60 for youth

Sunday: $70 for adults and $30 for youth

Music Schedule

Friday, September 27: 6pm-12:30am

Saturday, September 28: 12pm-12:30am

Sunday, September 29: 12-4pm

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in a weekend filled with music, community, and unforgettable performances.

View the Schedule

Get Tickets

sffpresents.org