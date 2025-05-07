Pickleballs & Batons??

Register today for the Second Annual PLAY ON! Pickleball Bash, a benefit for Sunriver Music Festival

May 31-June 1, 2025

Fort Rock Park Pickleball Complex in Sunriver

On May 31, the fun begins at 9am with Men’s Individual Scramble and Team events. Women’s Individual Scramble and Team events will begin at 1pm. On June 1, Mixed Individual Scramble and Team events will begin at 9am.

Your participation will help raise funds needed to support Sunriver Music Festival and the Young Artists Scholarship Program.

Sign up for multiple events with one registration fee! Pricing is $75/person. | more details

Let’s Raise the Baton!

Saturday, June 21 at 5pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon in Bend

Raise the Baton is Sunriver Music Festival’s premier fundraising party of the year! This lively event raises vital funds for Young Artists Scholarships and the Festival’s world-class concerts.

Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell, the event features performances by advanced Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

With the auction and sponsorship opportunities entertainingly emceed by local personalities Dr. Stephen Marshall and Brett Bizik, this is sure to be a fun evening, with a silent auction, paddle raise, entertainment, and delicious dinner by Bowtie Catering.

Cost is $125/person, including dinner and drinks and music!

2025 Summer Festival Concert Schedule

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

season overview | season brochure

In August 2025, Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 48th season.

The Summer Festival opens August 2 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 13 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano recital and a Family Concert will be presented. Featured artists include pianist Stewart Goodyear, cellist Mark Kosower and Festival concertmaster/violinist Yi Zhao. The Festival will also welcome a 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition medalist (this June, tune into cliburn.org to see who our pianist will be!)

The Festival season also features music education events and masterclasses. Many orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public.

Members have first choice of the best seats, plus receive ticket discounts, gifts, invites to special events and potential tax benefits. | more info on memberships

Tickets for Patron tier members go on sale May 1; Donor tier member tickets go on sale May 15. Ticket sales open to the public June 1.

sunrivermusic.org