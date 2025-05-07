OperaBend’s Season Finale June 20 & June 22 — The Barber of Seville

The Barber of Seville

Our season concludes with a grand production of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville in June, 2025. Sung in Italian and accompanied by a full orchestra and chorus, this masterpiece will be brought to life with all the vibrancy and humor that have made it a favorite among opera lovers. The performances promise to be an unforgettable finale to a spectacular season, showcasing the brilliant vocal talents and theatrical flair of OperaBend’s cast and crew.

We invite you to join us for OperaBend’s 11th season, a journey through the enchanting world of opera and musical theater. It will be a year of extraordinary performances, celebrating both classic and contemporary works, and we look forward to sharing these magical evenings with you.

OperaBend — Your local Central Oregon opera company!

We are now in Mountain View High School auditorium — full orchestra with Michael Gesme conducting.

