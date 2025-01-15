Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture Announces 2025 Artists-in-Residence Program & Community Events

((Left) Interdisciplinary artist Jazmyn Crosby, whose work explores sound transmission, will be an artist in residence at PMRCAA this season. (Right) Sean Whalen of Lawrence, Kansas is an artist focused on sustainable architecture and will join the PMRCAA residency program in 2025 | Photos courtesy of PMRCAA)

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Art and Agriculture (PMRCAA) will host its seventh annual residency program this year, which brings accomplished artists to Sisters from March through November. Through a juried application process, 36 writers, culture bearers, and artists from around the U.S. were selected.

The residency program is hosted on a working ranch that provides a space where artists can immerse themselves in their work and research through access to studios, open spaces, and a natural setting. As part of the open call process, applicants were invited to focus on the theme of Care and Stewardship. “At the heart of the 2025 program is the idea that care and stewardship transcends human boundaries and acknowledges our interconnected existence in the world,” says Arts Program Manager Ana Varas.

Care and Stewardship also connects the residency program with the work of umbrella organization, The Roundhouse Foundation, which focuses on supporting rural and Indigenous spaces. Land stewardship and caring for community are some of the core ethos that guide the work of the Foundation and helped to inspire this year’s theme at PMRCAA. The Ranch appreciates the opportunity to host the fresh ideas and unique perspectives each individual will bring to their residency, and understands that the work of each resident is reflective of their personal experiences.

All participants selected will develop work around this year’s central idea and will engage with the broader local region through different events. Events PMRCAA hosts throughout the year include workshops, lectures, and open studios. The first event of the season is a Felting Workshop that takes place March 7-9 led by visiting artist Flóra Carlile-Kovács. Event information and registration is available at roundhousefoundation.org/events.

2025 Residents

Culinary:

Min Liao (She/Her) — Staten Island, NY

Born in Taiwan and raised in the SF Bay Area, Min Liao is a private chef and culinary consultant based in NYC. Her multidisciplinary path has included public health education, community nutrition, print media, corporate grocery, and the nonprofit arts ecosystem. Her work often intersects at the nexus of care, communications, and culinary concepts.

Multidisciplinary Artists:

Mallory Craig (She/Her) — The Bronx, NY

Mallory is a land and cultural worker cultivating caring spaces that nurture reflection and dialogue to work towards personal and social transformation. She currently runs intergenerational programming in the learning garden, greenhouse, and around the kitchen table at the Greenhouse Education Center at Riverbank State Park in NYC.

Jazmyn Crosby (She/Her) — Philadelphia, PA

Jazmyn Crosby is an interdisciplinary artist, exploring themes of transmission, environmental resilience, and communication systems. Born and raised in New Mexico she is currently based in Philadelphia where she is an educator and delights in the squishy boundaries between nature and the city.

Leah Crosby (They/Them)— Ypsilanti, MI

Leah Crosby is a multimedia artist using sound, performance, machines, and text to make work about paid caregiver relationships, memory loss, and human connection. Their MFA is from the Penny Stamps School of Art and Design.

Ben Erlandson (He/Him) — Sparta, NC

Ben Erlandson is a perpetual skeptic, longitudinal thinker, brewer, gardener, photographer, learning designer, and writer of fiction and nonfiction. Combinations of his efforts often manifest as technology, visual media, and printable narrative. He spends quite a bit of time in the mountains and rivers…mostly on foot, sometimes in a boat.

Andrew Paul Keiper (He/They) — Baltimore, MD

Andrew Paul Keiper is an artist, audio engineer and educator based out of Baltimore, Maryland. Using field recording, sound design, photography, installation and other media, Andrew’s work addresses the history of nuclear weapons and their ongoing threat to us all.

Scott Kildall (He/Him) — San Francisco, CA

Scott Kildall creates artwork that transforms hidden data from the natural environment, such as water quality, air quality, and plant data into sculptural sound installations and performances. He uses custom electronics to create generative, data-driven experiences with uncertain outcomes. At PMRCCA, he will be working with soil sensors.

Ellie Kingsbury (She/Her) — Minneapolis, MN

Ellie Kingsbury has used photography as her principal art form for the past 40 years, and has recently incorporated mixed media into her projects. As a life-long Midwesterner, her ideas have always been rooted in the beauty and life force found in the ordinary. A grant winning artist, Ellie’s artwork has shown both nationally and internationally.

Visual Artists:

Camila de Andrade Bianchi (She/They) — Phoenix, AZ

Camila de Andrade Bianchi is a Brazilian transdisciplinary artist, researcher, and educator based in Phoenix, Arizona. Her work is driven by an anti-colonial practice of investigating human and more-than-human interdependence and its potential for promoting social and ecological regeneration.

Ebenezer Galluzzo (He/Him) — Portland, OR

The visual image has a great impact on how people view themselves and the world around them. Ebenezer Galluzzo’s self-portraits make space to reclaim the lens through which he sees gender. He is driven by his experience as a trans man, the symbology associated with traditional westernized gender, and redefining those gender systems through photography.

Barbara Holmes (She/Her) — Santa Ana, CA

Barbara Holmes is a Southern California-based artist and educator with over two decades of experience in the arts. Known for reimagining discarded materials and construction waste, Barbara’s practice imbues these elements with renewed context and meaning. She is currently exploring themes about environmental issues in the Great Basin region.

Roberta Lavadour (She/Her) — Pendleton, OR

Roberta Lavadour’s work is fueled by a rampant curiosity, exploring diverse themes inspired by everything from yard sale finds to her tangled family history. She’s been exhibiting artist’s books for more than 20 years and has been recognized as an Oregon Arts Fellow by the Oregon Arts Commission and an Honored Artist of Eastern Oregon by the Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council (now ArtsEast). She has been a featured presenter at notable national book arts venues, including the Guild of Book Workers Standards of Excellence seminar, Paper and Book Intensive and Focus on Book Arts. Her work resides in museum and special library collections across the country and in several international venues. She publishes her work under the Mission Creek Press imprint.

Allie McCathren (She/Her) — Houston, TX

Allie McCathren is an artist who works primarily with fabric and thread, using texture and color to express and evoke concepts. She has a background in marine biology, and much of her work is inspired by her love of science and the ocean. Allie’s goal with her work is to always be learning and exploring, and finding new ways to use various media.

Giuseppe Ribaudo (He/Him) — Portland, ME

Giuseppe Ribaudo learned to sew from his grandmother at a young age. He is a fabric and pattern designer, better known by his business name, Giucy Giuce. When he is not home in NYC, he travels the country giving lectures and teaching quilting workshops.

Latifah Saafir (She/Her) — Los Angeles, CA

Latifah Saafir is a professional seam ripper, hoarder of fabric, and occasional quilter. She justifies her BS in Mechanical Engineering by designing and selling multi-functional tools and patterns for quilters. When she gets a chance to create, she’s often playing with large scale piecing, experimenting or exploring her love of all things hip hop.

Kaitlin Santoro (She/Her) — Riverside, CT

Kaitlin Santoro is an interdisciplinary artist working in photography, sculpture, and printmaking. Her work explores time, memory, and loss, focusing on dementia and generational trauma. Exhibited internationally, Santoro has held residencies at Pilchuck Glass School, Oxbow School of Art, and Sculpture Space, among others.

Krista Schoening (She/Her) — Little Rock, AR

Krista Schoening is a painter whose work focuses on plants. She is the Director of the Larson Gallery in Yakima, WA, and has taught painting at the University of Washington, Studio Escalier, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She holds both an MFA in Painting and Drawing and an MA in Art History from the University of Washington.

Ketzia Schoneberg (She/Her) — Portland, OR

Ketzia Schoneberg is a contemporary American artist whose mixed media paintings and drawings are exhibited nationally in galleries and museums. Her feminist autobiographical works combine elements culled from her active dream life, longstanding meditation practice, personal unconscious and familial background in her studio practice.

Erin Shigaki (She/They) — Seattle, WA

Erin Shigaki is a fourth-generation Japanese American born and raised on Coast Salish land. She creates artwork that is focused on BIPOC experiences, often grounded in the WWII incarceration of her people. She believes that wielding art and activism to tell these stories can educate, redress, and incrementally heal. Erin holds a B.A. from Yale.

Jayne Struble (She/Her) — Wayne, PA

Jayne Struble received her MFA from Columbus College of Art & Design in 2014. Her work has been exhibited across the United States from the Cultural Arts Center in Columbus, Ohio to the Charles A. Hartman Gallery in Portland, Oregon. Struble is an Assistant Professor at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

Sean Whalen (He/Him) — Lawrence, KS

Sean Whalen is an artist focused on building sustainable architecture using clay, wood, and other onsite materials. His work is rooted in community practices, pulling from long-standing traditions of community-led building, repair, and caretaking. Sean received his BFA from Kansas City Art Institute, with a focus in Ceramics and Social Practice.

Michelle Wilke (She/Her) — Cary, NC

Michelle Wilkie is a textile artist. Her artistic practice revolves around modern quilting where she seamlessly blends traditional techniques with a contemporary twist. Michelle’s work has been shown at NC Museum of Art, PNW Quilt & Fiber Art Museum, Mint Museum NC, PAAL Gallery, Page-Walker Center, DAG Golden Belt Gallery, and several group shows.

Shirod Younker (He/Him) — Portland, OR

Shirod Younker is an enrolled citizen of the Coquille Indian Tribe and is of Upper Coquille, Miluk, Umpqua, and Filipino descent. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Oregon State University. Shirod has over 30-years of experience as an Artist and Educator, and nearly 15-years as a Business Owner. For the past 20+ years, Shirod has managed and now advises the Journeys in Creativity: Explorations in Native American Art Program. Shirod is also the Co-Director of the Changing Currents: Youth Tribal Water Summit that is a residency and virtual program for Native American student leaders. Shirod is a sculptor and carver who works to facilitate the perpetuation of Indigenous aesthetic sensibilities in a contemporary context.

Writers:

Josh Anderson (He/Him) — Hoople, ND

Joshua T. Anderson is a writer from rural North Dakota. His recent work appears in North American Review, Open Space, Essay Daily, Iowa Capital Dispatch, and Mary Swander’s Emerging Voices. He is the host of Common Ground: A Prairie Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

Evie Atom Atkinson (She/Her) — Ridgewood, NY

Evie Atom Atkinson is a trans woman poet and speculative writer living in Queens. In the past two years, work has been supported by Fulbright, the Saltonstall Foundation, PMRCAA, and others. Before that, she directed the writing programs at Catapult and literary programs at Chautauqua Institution.

Bella Bravo (They/Them) — Seattle, WA

Bella Bravo is a fiction writer living in Seattle. Their stories have appeared in NY Tyrant and Driftless Magazine. They earned a MFA at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where they received the August Derleth Creative Writing Prize. Their work has been supported by the Sewanee Writers’ Conference and Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts.

Margot Boyer-Dry (She/Her)

Margot Boyer-Dry is a writer known for her incisive commentary, companionable voice, and ability to make complex concepts relatable. A former New York Times columnist, Margot has written about the failures of capitalism in the Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, The Guardian, and more. She is now writing a novel about capitalism and monogamy.

Margaret-Mary Sulentic Dowell, PhD (She/Her) — New Orleans, LA

Margaret-Mary (MM) Sulentic Dowell, PhD, Cecil “Pete” Taylor Endowed Professor of Literacy Leadership & Urban Education, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, is Director of the LSU Writing Project & Coordinator of the PhD Program in Educational Leadership. During her residency, MM is writing two children’s books on little known environmentalists.

Karen Edmonds (She/Her) — Eugene, OR

Karen Edmonds is pursuing her interests in writing and editing after working for nonprofit organizations for twenty years. While working on her first novel about public lands, she completed a Certificate in Novel Writing through Stanford University and an editing certification through UC Berkeley. She works as a freelance editor in Eugene, Oregon.

Jana Richman (She/Her) — Escalante, UT

Jana Richman is the author of a memoir, “Riding in the Shadows of Saints: A Woman’s Story of Motorcycling the Mormon Trail”; a collection of personal essays, “Finding Stillness in a Noisy World”; two novels, “The Ordinary Truth” and “The Last Cowgirl,” which won the Willa Award for Contemporary Fiction and was runner up for the Utah Book Award.

Liza Yeager (She/Her) — Brooklyn, NY

Liza Yeager is a radio producer from Oregon. She edits Signal Hill, a new audio magazine, and has worked for and with National Public Radio, Radiolab, Invisibilia, New York Magazine, Planet Money, Marfa Public Radio, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Brooklyn Public Library. Liza is also a weaver and rug-maker.

About Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture:

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA) is located on the historic Pine Meadow Ranch, a 260-acre working ranch in Sisters, Oregon at the base of the Cascade Mountains. The vision of PMRCAA is to connect sustainable agriculture, conservation arts and sciences with traditional and contemporary crafts and skills integral to ranching life including: metal, glass, wood and leather work, ceramics, fibers and textiles, writing, painting and drawing, photography and music.

PMRCAA work is grounded in a strong sense of place and community, and the diversity and multiple perspectives of the people that call this region home are deeply valued. PMRCAA is located on the traditional territory of the Wasco, Warm Springs, and Paiute peoples. The ranch strives to support the long-term resilience of this ecosystem, and its people and recognizes the many ways indigenous peoples continue to shape, create and care for these lands.

Today, Pine Meadow Ranch operates as a program of the Sisters-based Roundhouse Foundation and continues to operate as a working ranch. This program is developing and expanding its work in the arts, agricultural and ecological projects working with the unique assets on the property. Click here for current photos of PMRCAA.

About Roundhouse Foundation:

The Roundhouse Foundation is a private family foundation based in Sisters, Oregon that supports creative solutions to the unique challenges associated with rural culture and the landscapes of the Pacific Northwest.

