Coming Up at Scalehouse

Save the Date:

First Friday Reception: February 7, 5-7pm. Toasts and announcements at 6pm.

The 2025 Central Oregon Collegiate Art Exhibition celebrates the dynamic talent of student artists from Central Oregon Community College and Oregon State University-Cascades. This exhibition brings together a diverse collection of artworks that showcase the creativity, skill, and vision of student artists from across the region.

On view in the Gallery

Point of Contact featuring Agnese Cebere and Erin Langley

Community Event: Noticing Walk

Through photography and sculpture, the exhibition explore themes of landscape and terrain, surface and depth. Situated within the high desert landscapes regional to Bend, Cebere and Langley eschew romantic depictions of this familiar terrain and instead cast their gaze downward: at abandoned campsites, makeshift fire pits, and household refuse. Through image-making and material processes, Point of Contact asks the audience to reconsider their own position in the land in which they live.

Saturday, February 22, 1-3pm

Register here

Patricia Clark Studio Application Opens January 15

Theme: MAKE THE FUTURE

Our call for the next round of Patricia Clark Studio Artists in Residence program opens January 15. MAKE THE FUTURE invites artists working within any medium exploring what the future might be: pointing out potential problems, solutions and ideas which have or might have an impact on the time to come.

Find the application at scalehouse.org/patricia-clark-studio on the 15th. Applications open January 15-February 15 and includes an artist statement, bio, and .pdf sample of ten works as well as supporting questions.

