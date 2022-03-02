Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture Issues Call for Proposals for 2022 Quilt Garden

(The Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture Quilt Garden will be a ten-foot-by-ten-foot bed of a Quilt Block Design or Quilt Design made out of plants and flowers | Photo courtesy of Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture)

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA) , a working ranch in Sisters focused on arts, agricultural and ecological projects, is seeking proposals for its 2022 Quilt Garden . The project includes a signature garden space at the ranch that is inspired by a quilt design, along with the creation of a quilt fashioned to reflect the garden space. Proposals are sought from Central Oregon quilt makers, artists and/or designers experienced with quilt patterns.

Proposals are due March 31, and the selection will be made the first week of April. The garden at Pine Meadow Ranch will be a 10-foot-by-10-foot bed as a Quilt Block Design or Quilt Design out of plants and flowers. Planting for this growing season will begin in early April. Implementation of the garden space quilt pattern will be led by the PMRCAA’s garden manager, and the accompanying quilt is to be completed in time for display at the 2022 Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show , the world’s largest outdoor quilt show, set for July 9.

The Quilt Garden program will be a permanent asset at PMRCAA, and the plantings within the bed will be changed annually for new artists. Every year, signage with the title and designer’s name will be placed near the bed, along with other celebratory and programming activities. More outreach will also be done throughout the season to highlight the chosen designer, and the finalist will receive a stipend of $750. This will be the second annual Quilt Garden. The inaugural garden was launched in 2021 to honor the nationally recognized quilting tradition celebrated in Sisters.

Interested parties are encouraged to apply here: roundhousefoundation.org/pine-meadow-ranch/2022-quilt-garden-proposals.

About Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA) is located on the historic Pine Meadow Ranch, a 260-acre working ranch in Sisters, at the base of the Cascade Mountains. The vision of PMRCAA is to connect sustainable agriculture, conservation arts and sciences with traditional and contemporary crafts and skills integral to ranching life. Located in the traditional territory of the Wasco, Warm Springs and Paiute peoples, work at the ranch is grounded in a strong sense of place and community, and the diversity and multiple perspectives of the people that call our region home are deeply valued. Today, Pine Meadow Ranch operates as a program of the Sisters-based Roundhouse Foundation, and it continues to operate as a working ranch.

About Roundhouse Foundation

The Roundhouse Foundation is a private, family foundation, based in Sisters, since 2002. The Foundation believes that solutions to the unique challenges of Oregon’s rural communities can be found through creative thinking and problem-solving, innovation and collaboration. We partner with community organizations to develop, implement and sustain creative, place-based approaches and programs that strengthen and celebrate rural Oregon.

In addition to providing grant services to rural communities and tribal regions throughout Oregon, the Roundhouse Foundation operates Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture in Sisters. For more information about the Foundation or PMRCAA please visit roundhousefoundation.org .