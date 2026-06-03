PLAYA Announces 2027 Art/Sci Awarded Residency: Open Call for Artists & Scientists

PLAYA, the residency and workshop program based in rural Lake County, Oregon, today announced its 2027 Art/Sci Awarded Residency. The program invites artists, scientists, and interdisciplinary practitioners to apply for free residencies that foster immersion in their inquiry, practice and research, while fostering exchange of ideas across disciplines.

The residency brings together cohorts of 6–10 artists and scientists for 11, 18, or 25 nights. Residents receive free cabin accommodation (with kitchen, bathroom, and living space) and one group meal per week.

On the traditional lands of the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin Paiute peoples, and surrounded by the living laboratory of both the Fremont National Forest and BLM high desert public lands, PLAYA’s residencies provide ample space for study, exploration and inspiration.

“All of PLAYA’s programs focus on expanding and deepening the field of art and science to empower the human motivation necessary for a healthy and whole future on this planet,” said a spokesperson for PLAYA. “We believe if human society is to maintain vibrancy of culture and biodiversity, it needs new ways of seeing the world – this program seeds and fosters that kind of inquiry.”

Key Dates & Details:

Application Deadline : June 30, 2026 (11:59pm PT)

: June 30, 2026 (11:59pm PT) Notification : By October 1, 2026

: By October 1, 2026 2027 Session Dates: January 21-February 15 (25 nights); February 18-March 1 (11 nights); July 15-August 2 (18 nights); October 28-November 15 (18 nights)

January 21-February 15 (25 nights); February 18-March 1 (11 nights); July 15-August 2 (18 nights); October 28-November 15 (18 nights) Application Fee: $40 (fee waivers available upon request with no explanation needed)

$40 (fee waivers available upon request with no explanation needed) Platform: SlideRoom (no email, mail, or fax submissions)

Eligible applicants include naturalists, biologists, musicians, sound artists, new media artists, designers, sustainability leaders, social practitioners, Traditional Ecological Knowledge holders, culture bearers, writers, journalists, poets, performing artists, visual artists, and interdisciplinary teams. Both established and emerging practitioners are welcome. Collaborative teams may apply (each member applies separately), and past residents must wait two years before reapplying.

Selection is based on the quality of work samples, connection to science in previous work, and relevance to PLAYA’s mission. The jury comprises artists, scientists, and arts professionals.

Special Considerations

Participants are responsible for their own travel, food, and materials.

The residency is not family- or child-friendly; overnight guests are not permitted (caretaker exceptions for accessibility needs only).

Applicants must be 18 or older and able to work in a remote, self-directed cohort environment.

PLAYAs facilities include several studio spaces: a printmaking/book arts studio, multi-purpose visual art studios, a movement studio, a music studio, and writing spaces in cabins.

Ephemeral outdoor art is permitted only with prior approval and adherence to Leave No Trace principles.

How to Apply

Full application instructions, work sample requirements, and reference guidelines are available at playasummerlake.org/2027-artsci. Questions can be directed to programs@playasummerlake.org or 541-943-3983.

About PLAYA:

PLAYA is located in the South-Central Oregon Outback on the edge of the Great Basin. PLAYA nurtures innovative thinking in the arts and sciences through its residency and workshop programs on the edge of the Great Basin, to promote dialogue and positive change in the environment and the world. PLAYA hosts place-based workshops and experiences, rentals, community gatherings, school programs, and events.

playasummerlake.org