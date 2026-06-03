Opening Friday! OSU-Cascades Capstone

(Graphic courtesy of Scalehouse)

From the Inside, VOL III ~ OSU-Cascades Capstone

Exhibition Opening: Friday, June 5, 5-7pm

This collection of capstone projects from the Arts, Media and Technology students at OSU-Cascades exhibit a diverse range of interests that together attempt to engage with questions of identity, subjectivity, technology, and the ways we both perceive our position in the world and perceive others around us. Whether the threshold being negotiated is that of the author’s individuality or the fields of art of design themselves, these works ask the viewer to participate with them from the inside.

In the Annex from May 1-June 26: Visual Echoes

Come check out this exhibition of work by Oregon-based artists exploring geology, transformation, and the layered echoes of time and place. Developed in dialogue with Oregon Origins Project VIII: Echoes of Eruption, this exhibition expands a broader interdisciplinary inquiry into the geologic history of the Newberry Caldera through visual form.

​Oregon Origins Project VIII: Echoes of Eruption will take place on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26th at The Tower Theatre. Tickets and additional information are available at oregonorigins.org.

States of America: 250 years of Art in the U.S.A.

Join the Scalehouse community in an exploration of some of the most used and abused works of art from our country’s semiquincentennial history. How did the state of America at different times condition the art that was made, and how has it been utilized for different purposes since?

Funded by: The America 250 Oregon Commission

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