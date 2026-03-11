PLAYA Announces Outback Dark Sky Celebration for International Dark Sky Week 2026

PLAYA, an arts and science residency program nestled in the high desert of Lake County, will host its Outback Dark Sky Celebration from April 16-20, 2026, offering participants a unique opportunity to experience one of the continent’s most pristine dark sky environments during International Dark Sky Week.

The four-night immersive “Experience” is designed for adults seeking to deepen their connection to the night sky through a blend of scientific learning and creative exploration. Led by Joe Minato of Dark Sky Oregon alongside other astronomy experts, the program provides a comprehensive appreciation of the celestial vault above the Oregon Outback.

Attendees will engage in:

Guided Astronomy Sessions: Participants will receive a crash course in observational astronomy, including naked-eye sky tours, binocular observing, and telescopic viewing.

Participants will receive a crash course in observational astronomy, including naked-eye sky tours, binocular observing, and telescopic viewing. Dark Sky Education: A private presentation will explore the value of natural darkness, the importance of dark sky preservation, and practical steps to protect

A private presentation will explore the value of natural darkness, the importance of dark sky preservation, and practical steps to protect Artistic Integration: Optional activities will invite guests to channel their inspiration through night sky photography, simple astroimaging, and a creative writing session led by writer Amy Minato.

Optional activities will invite guests to channel their inspiration through night sky photography, simple astroimaging, and a creative writing session led by writer Amy Minato. Community Star Party: The weekend will feature a free Community Dark Sky Star Party + Open Mic Night on April 18, extending the celebration to local Lake County families and neighbors. This family-friendly event includes guided viewings, cozy treats, and an open mic.

The Outback Dark Sky Celebration is structured as a “PLAYA Experience” — a weekend retreat elevated with special programming. Guests will enjoy the tranquility of PLAYA’s campus for personal creative or restorative pursuits, punctuated by the guided activities and a communal dinner prepared by PLAYA’s house chef.

“This is a chance to truly appreciate the dark sky as a vital resource and a source of wonder,” said Kathryn Wilson, PLAYA’s Program Manager. “In this incredibly remote setting, guided by true experts, participants can learn to protect the night while also being inspired by it, whether through science, art, or quiet contemplation.”

PLAYA is also offering an extended stay opportunity. Attendees can pair this Experience with the subsequent April 23-27 Self-Directed Residency and stay at PLAYA for free on the intervening nights (April 20-23).

About PLAYA:

PLAYA is located in the South-Central Oregon Outback on the edge of the Great Basin. PLAYA nurtures innovative thinking in the arts and sciences through its residency and workshop programs on the edge of the Great Basin, to promote dialogue and positive change in the environment and the world. PLAYA hosts place-based workshops and experiences, rentals, community gatherings, school programs, and events.

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