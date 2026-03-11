COCC’s Cascade Chorale, Chamber Orchestra to Perform Sounds of Nature

Two free concerts by Central Oregon Community College’s Cascade Chorale and Chamber Orchestra will be held on March 14 (7pm) and March 15 (4pm) at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon in Bend. Titled Celebrating the Classics: Nature, the inspiring concerts will explore humanity’s enduring connection to the natural world through choral and orchestral masterworks. The concerts are free, with a suggested donation at the door. Visit cascadechorale.org for more information.

Under the direction of COCC music professor James W. Knox, the program blends classical tradition with contemporary expression. The centerpiece of the concert is The Majestic Tapestry of Creation, a commissioned work for Cascade Chorale by composer Robert Cohen, featuring poetry by Ronald Cadmus.

Also featured is Three Songs for Nature, drawn from beloved art songs by Claude Debussy, Robert Schumann and Ralph Vaughan Williams, offering reflections on nature through diverse musical voices. The concert concludes with the vibrant Reflection on a Mexican Garden by Kevin T. Padworski, featuring soprano soloist Laurel Barnum.

For more information, contact Marilyn Elliott of the Cascade Chorale Association at 541-550-0010 or cascadechorale@gmail.com.

cocc.edu