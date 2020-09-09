Plein Air Painters of Oregon Celebrate Deschutes Land Trust’s 25th Anniversary

(Photo | courtesy of Plein Air Painters of Oregon)

2020 has certainly not ushered forth all our hopes and dreams for a new, benevolent decade. There remain, however, ample causes for celebration here in Central Oregon, one of which is the 25th anniversary of the Deschutes Land Trust! For a quarter century, the Land Trust has worked to protect the forests, meadows and creeks that Central Oregonians and visitors to our area so enjoy and that the wildlife inhabiting these pristine places require to thrive. To commemorate this important milestone, the Plein Air Painters of Oregon (PAPO), “a group of dedicated artists committed to painting… the light and emotion of the moment,” were invited to these inspiring Land Trust protected lands throughout August to render their beauty, grandeur and serenity on canvas. The results of the painters’ “plein air” (French for “in open air”) efforts are featured this month of September at Layor Art + Supply, downtown Bend’s premier art retail store.

The Deschutes Land Trust:

Established in 1995, the Deschutes Land Trust is one of many land trusts that operate throughout the United States and abroad. They range from small groups run by volunteers to large, international groups like The Nature Conservancy. Regardless of size, land trusts share a common purpose: to conserve land for the future to benefit wildlife and people alike. Accomplishing such a mission typically involves purchasing a property outright or issuing a land protection agreement that stays with it. Both methods are intended to remain in perpetuity, and a land trust’s long-term job is to safeguard the property’s conservation values. As its website states, “The Deschutes Land Trust protects lands that meet rigorous conservation criteria. From important wildlife habitat, to sustainable working lands to open space for scenic enjoyment, each of our protected lands is critical to the health and future of Central Oregon.” (deschuteslandtrust.org)

In our inspiring region, the Deschutes Land Trust owns and cares for nine Community Preserves totaling 13,023 acres: Aspen Hollow Preserve, Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, Metolius Preserve, Metolius River Preserve, Ochoco Preserve, Thomas Preserve, Whychus Canyon Preserve and Willow Springs Preserve. Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, a 63-acre property outside of Sisters, is a signature project that the Land Trust acquired in 1996. Bisected by Indian Ford Creek, this picturesque meadow contains a unique diversity of habitats ranging from wetlands to pine forest and serves as a migratory corridor for mule deer and a breeding ground for songbirds. Another signature project, the Whychus Canyon Preserve was first purchased in 2010, then a 450 acre site that expanded in 2014 to include an additional 480 acres. Located between Sisters and Redmond, the Preserve comprises four miles of Whychus Creek, outstanding canyon scenery, native grasslands and old growth juniper stands, ample motifs for any nature-inspired artist.

An organization always eager to further its mission, recent Land Trust projects include a landmark effort to conserve the 33,000-acre Skyline Forest between Bend and Sisters, and the establishment of the Land Trust’s first Community Preserve in Prineville: Ochoco Preserve. Each year, the Land Trust offers more than 150 free walks, hikes and outings, an annual Nature Night lecture series and a variety of volunteer opportunities. Add to this list its current association with the Plein Air Painters of Oregon where nature and art unite.

The Plein Air Painters of Oregon (PAPO):

Established in July 2003 as a nonprofit, the Plein Air Painters of Oregon share a love of painting outdoors, just as the renown French Impressionist painters did throughout the latter half of the 19th century. Nearly 100 members strong, PAPO provides an organized environment for dedicated painters of all skill levels to participate in regularly scheduled group paint-outs around the state. PAPO also strives to develop public awareness of plein air painting through various endeavors, including support of member plein air exhibits, the written word and community involvement. (pleinairpaintersoforegon.org)

En Plein Air:

To make a plein air painting is no simple matter. The artist must haul all his or her equipment and materials into the landscape, which typically includes an easel, canvas, palette, paints, mediums, brushes and sometimes an umbrella for shade. Once set up on location, the artist may then execute a preliminary drawing in a sketchbook or map out the scene directly on the canvas with paint to establish the composition. A block-in stage frequently ensues where the painter delineates the major shapes and value structure of the picture prior to the rendering of color. The stages are malleable, of course, and more experienced painters may bypass initial steps and get right into the painting itself.

As the PAPO website rightly explains, both the magic and challenge of plein air painting derives from the experience of directly responding to the myriad elements that confront you: the ever-changing color and light, variations in temperature, unanticipated winds, high humidity, and yes, malicious bugs. The monumental effort required to create a painting outdoors calls to mind van Gogh lugging his gear through the Provencal heat or Cezanne fighting to keep his easel upright as a powerful Mistral threatens to topple it. Indeed, painting en plein air is an intense experience that requires immense concentration and quick reactions in order to mix and apply paint to canvas in a convincing manner before the scene changes too drastically and demands a reconsideration of the color scheme. A landscape captured through this exhilarating experience often has a freshness and liveliness that is difficult to achieve in the studio.

Like many others from the group, PAPO member Daniel O’Neil has painted on multiple Deschutes Land Trust Preserves and shares his efforts on the group’s Facebook page. In a recent post, Dan writes, “Sunday I made it out to Camp Polk Meadow. Lots to see with the pioneer cemetery, the barn and the stream. I settled on the meadow and the peaceful view.” On another occasion, O’Neil shares that he “was out at Indian Ford Meadow at eleven on Sunday. I have been there many times too, and decided to do a slightly different view from the path. It was really windy half the time, so I had to hang on to my umbrella!” Carrying forth a tradition established in the late 19th century and doing so on the pristine preserves of the Deschutes Land Trust is and has been quite a privilege for PAPO members, as they have collectively reported. Their finished canvases illustrate the rewards of their efforts that took place on these beautiful community preserves.

Valuing Nature and Art:

Conservation and Stewardship, Community and Connections, Leadership and Reputation, Long Term Organizational and Financial Sustainability: these are the explicit goals of the Deschutes Land Trust, many of which are shared by the Plein Air Painters of Oregon. Each time a painting is made that represents a particular location, such as those made on Land Trust Preserves by PAPO members, that artist is asserting his or her passion for, care for and commitment to that place. The artist is stating, “This place is noteworthy and I will honor it by representing it not only for my own satisfaction in the present moment of making but also for others to contemplate and enjoy in the future.” Painting a landscape, particularly en plein air, is a rhetorical statement, one that asserts the value of the landscape itself, without which the inspiration for the painting would be lost, as well as the value of direct experience, feeling and creative expression.

To ensure the future protection of our stunning Central Oregon landscapes, the Deschutes Land Trust needs your support. Help celebrate its 25th anniversary by donating to its cause at deschuteslandtrust.org. Consider venturing into the landscape, brush in hand, and asserting its value through the creation of art by joining PAPO (pleinairpaintersoforegon.org). Certainly, get outside and explore the glorious Land Trust Preserves; then visit Layor Art + Supply in downtown Bend to view the exquisite art created by PAPO members in honor of the Deschutes Land Trust’s 25th anniversary, both exceptional opportunities to show your support for a most worthy cause!

deschuteslandtrust.org • pleinairpaintersoforegon.org