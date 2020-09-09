Cascades Teen Theatre Program Fall Sessions Open

Cascades Teen Theatre, a Cascades Theatrical Company (CTC) program, has opened their fall sessions. Cascades Teen Theatre provides programming that challenges teens to develop their self-confidence, imagination and empathy by supporting their growth through teamwork and creative thinking. Their mission is to create a positive experience and participation in the performing arts to help nurture a healthy appreciation for the arts and culture. Thanks to patron support, sponsorship and donations, the Cascade’s Teen Theatre is completely tuition free. Ages 12-19.

HEADS UP 7 UP! A Playwriting Workshop

Seven easy steps to getting that play out of your head and on to the page. Whether you are a seasoned playwright or just starting out, this workshop is for you! Participants will learn the tools to create plot, characters and dialogue in a fun and supportive environment, resulting in a stage reading of each writer’s work.

Instructor: Cricket Daniel, Mondays and Wednesdays, 4-6pm at CTC.

INTRO TO THE WORLD OF THEATRE

This is an introductory course teaching the basics necessary to become a rounded performer. Including: stage direction, voice, movement, genres, theatre history, superstitions, projection and theatre etiquette.

Instructor: Maya Gardner, Tuesdays, 4-6pm at CTC.

THE HISTORY OF THE FILM INDUSTRY

Every era of filmmaking has influenced our world. Together we will go through the history of the film industry with a focus on how films have impacted the industry and the world we live in. Students will also have an opportunity to create short films highlighting key elements of filmmaking from past eras with a film screening at the end of the course.

Instructor: Kellianne Jordan, Mondays and Wednesdays, 4-6pm online.

*last class will be an in-person film screening at CTC

COMEDY AND IMPROV

Discover the fundamentals of improvisational comedy, improve your storytelling skills, learn techniques to think quickly on your feet and to be more creative. This spirited, fun course is designed for the actor or comedian who wants to learn the essentials of good scenic improvisation or anyone who wants to improve their teamwork or communication skills.

Instructor: Molly Choate, Thursdays, 4-6pm at CTC.

