Portland’s Premier Winter Festival Returns with International Artists & Bold New Experiences

(Photo by Brooke Hoyer)

The Portland Winter Light Festival (PDXWLF), presented by PGE, is set to dazzle Portland from February 7 to 15, 2025, as it celebrates its tenth anniversary. With over 150 stunning art installations, live performances, and interactive experiences, the festival promises to be brighter than ever before. Thanks to generous support from our sponsors, the family-friendly Festival is FREE to attend!

The tenth anniversary event, themed “A Light For Tomorrow: A Technicolor Future,” will brighten Portland this February, transforming the city into a tapestry of art. Featuring expanded programming, large-scale art installations in the Central City on view through spring, participatory events, and community collaborations at key locations like Pioneer Courthouse Square, World Trade Center, Electric Blocks, Director Park, Waterfront Park, Big Pink, Ankeny Alley, and the Central Eastside, PDXWLF 2025 will enliven Portland like never before. Highlights include:

Opening Night Ceremony:

The tenth anniversary will kick off on Friday, February 7, at Pioneer Courthouse Square. The event will include mesmerizing performances and fire dancing. International light artists and more art than ever before! Large-scale sculptures: A Flaming Dragon by Ivan McLean, Cosmic Delight by New York artist Jason Peters, Light Falls by Brazilian artist Leandro Mendes, and Parastella by Christopher Schardt .

and more art than ever before! Large-scale sculptures: A and . Guests are encouraged to seek them out! Glow Bar Returns:

The Glow Bar will pop up Downtown for four nights, offering art, live DJs, seasonal cocktails, a signature dumpling for The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Dumpling Week, and Proletariat Butchery’s award-winning Butcher’s Burger. Open to all ages from 6-8pm and 21+ until midnight. Fun Lovin’ Silent Disco : Dance the night away at the Electric Blocks , accompanied by large-scale projection mapping by Mark Johns and John Hunter.

: Dance the night away at the , accompanied by large-scale projection mapping by and Interactive Map:

A new navigation system will allow guests to seamlessly find art installations throughout the city. Calling volunteers!

Sign up here and help bring the Festival to life.

“This year, we are pulling out all the stops and sharing the biggest, brightest Light Festival yet for our tenth anniversary,” says Alisha Sullivan, Executive Director. “There will be surprises around every corner! Now in our tenth year, we know that temporarily transforming our city with light and art is a powerful tool for cultural and economic stimulation and for creating positive, family-friendly experiences in Portland.”

PDXWLF 25 is made possible by the generous support of Presenting Sponsor PGE, Prosper Portland, Downtown Portland, The James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Google.org, Travel Portland, the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation, Alaska Airlines, 200 Market Building, Killian Pacific, TriMet, Oregonian Media Group, Office of Arts & Culture Arts Access Fund, Portland Streetcar, KGW and many more community-minded businesses and organizations who see value in the unique mission of the Portland Winter Light Festival: To build community by bringing interactive, tech-based art to inclusive audiences while invigorating Portland in the winter.

The Portland Winter Light Festival is a program of the Willamette Light Brigade, a nonprofit dedicated to enriching public spaces through artful lighting. Learn more at lightthebridges.org.

pdxwlf.com