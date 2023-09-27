High Desert Chamber Music Voted Best of the Best of Bend

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announces that our annual Concert Series, which showcases some of the most distinguished classical musicians from across the nation in Central Oregon, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Community Choice Awards “Best of the Best of Bend” by The Bulletin. This accolade firmly establishes our event as the premier choice in the Entertainment & Leisure — Local Events category. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our supporters and the community for making this achievement possible!

As HDCM’s highly anticipated sweet sixteen season is set to commence in just two weeks, the organization is thrilled to announce an exclusive Ticket Giveaway event on Instagram. HDCM, having recently joined the vibrant Instagram community, aims to foster a deeper connection with our dedicated followers by offering them a unique chance to secure tickets for our upcoming opening concert. Following are steps on how to enter:

Snap a photo in front of our High Desert Chamber Music sign on Brooks St. in Downtown Post it on IG and tag us @HighDesertChamberMusic **If your account is private** DM us a screenshot of your post to be entered into the giveaway

Entries must be received by the deadline on Sunday, October 1, for a chance to win. We’ll be reaching out to the lucky winner on Monday, October 2.

In addition to this promotion, High Desert Chamber Music offers complimentary tickets to concerts in the HDCM Concert Series to Central Oregon K-12 students when arranged through their school’s music director. To take advantage of this opportunity, students must have their music director contact HDCM.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2023-2024 title sponsors include German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Three Graces & Co., Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio. Additional support provided by Creative Images of Life, and TDS.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)