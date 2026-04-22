Preservation Month Celebrates America at 250

This May, for National Preservation Month, we’re celebrating America at 250 — and the countless ways, big and small, that preservation strengthens communities, breathes new life into neighborhoods, supports a healthier planet and builds a more just and connected society.

Full Schedule of events available at deschuteshistory.org/historic-preservation-month.

Here Are Some Event Highlights

An Evening with Rick Atkinson: The War for America, 1777-1780, Wednesday, May 13,

7pm, The Tower Theatre, Bend.

In partnership with the Oregon Historical Society’s Mark O. Hatfield Lecture Series and the official America 250 Oregon statewide commemoration, Deschutes Historical Museum is proud to host a special event with Pulitzer Prize–winning author Rick Atkinson. Atkinson is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The British Are Coming and Fate of the Day, the first two volumes of his American Revolution Trilogy. General Admission $30, DCHS/OHS Members $25 Must use member code for discount, Ticket plus Individual level DCHS Membership $45. Tickets at towertheatre.org.

Come Along On the Oregon Trail: Archaeological Society of Central Oregon, Friday, May 29, 2:30pm, Deschutes Historical Museum.

Join Lynda Paznokas as she shares her insights into the rationale behind making the journey West, the treacherous landscapes they crossed, and the reality discovered at the end of the trail. Using photographs, journal entries, and Lynda’s own research, “Come Along on the Oregon Trail” sheds light on misconceptions about this fascinating and complicated time in United States history.

Redmond Historic Preservation Day, Saturday, May 16, 2-4pm

Tour of Redmond City Hall and Historic Downtown, workshops on windows, paint, siding. Ridgeview High School students available to record oral histories at the new Redmond Public Library.

Opening Doors to History with the new LaPine Historical Society, Date May 23, 10am- 3pm

Location: Rosland Park, 16525 Burgess Road, La Pine.

Open house to meet and greet the public for our new museum group. See our historic building before it is restored, view displays and videos of historic photos. learn about historic south county events, share and record stories, and learn how to get involved.

Three Sisters Historical Society Heritage Walking Tours, May 14, 17 and 30, 10-11:30am, Sisters Museum, 151 N Spruce Street.

deschuteshistory.org