Ready to Roll? Game Night is Here!

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Connect, compete and experience history through play!

Looking for a night that’s a mix of vintage vibes and modern fun? We’re bringing history back to life with a twist!

Game Night at the Museum

Come hang out at the High Desert Museum on Friday, May 8 for a night of gaming you won’t find anywhere else. We’re talking old-school favorites like Faro and Keno and Lotería played alongside the contemporary tabletop hits you already love, thanks to local fave Modern Games. Discover new games, card games, board games, historic games!

Whether you’re in it to win it or just looking for a cool spot to chill, we’ve got you:

Connect & Compete: Challenge your friends or meet new people in a lively, welcoming setting.

Challenge your friends or meet new people in a lively, welcoming setting. Vibe Check: Relaxed atmosphere with food and drinks available for purchase in the café. Plus, Bonta Gelato scoops!

Relaxed atmosphere with food and drinks available for purchase in the café. Plus, Bonta Gelato scoops! Low Stakes, High Fun: Entry is just $5 at the door (and members get 20% off!).

Get ready to level up — and experience history through play. Reserve your tickets now!

From Faro to Tabletop: Game Night at the Museum

Friday, May 8 | 6:30-9pm

$5, members get 20% off

Note: Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult,

as per Museum policy.

highdesertmuseum.org