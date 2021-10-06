Public Art Call to Artists for Alpenglow Park

Art in Public Places, Bend Park and Recreation District and Bend Park and Recreation Foundation seek to commission a permanent large scale work of art for Alpenglow Park in Bend.

Alpenglow Community Park will provide opportunities for a wide array of recreation activities for community members of all ages and abilities while retaining natural characteristics of the existing landscape. This new 37-acre community park is expected to open by summer 2022.

Alpenglow Park is just north of Caldera High School (which opened Fall 2021), bordered by the Burlington Northern railroad line and is just south of a Central Oregon Irrigation District canal. The Park is in one of the rapidly growing areas in SE Bend and will serve as a hub for recreation activities, community gatherings, opportunities to enjoy nature and connection to trails.

“Adding a work of art to the upcoming community park is a way to enhance enjoyment of Alpenglow Park,” said Michelle Healy, deputy executive director. “We so appreciate our partnership with AIPP and welcome artists to submit proposals for this important new park in Bend.”

One artist will be selected to create a sculpture for the park. A public input phase is planned for early 2022 when community members will be invited to view finalist models before a selection is made.

This is an open competition for professional artists residing in the Northwest and Southwest United States, specifically Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah. The project timeline is 2021-2022 and the total project budget is $130,000.

A full listing of the Call to Artists site context and submission requirements can be found on CAFE: artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.