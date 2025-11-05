Quatuor Agate to Perform at High Lakes Elementary Ahead of HDCM Concert Series

(Quatuor Agate | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) 2025-26 season, presented by Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, will continue this week with the Central Oregon debut of Quatuor Agate. Awarded the prestigious Young Classical Artists Trust award in London and the European ECHO Rising Stars Award, this French string quartet recently concluded a tour of 23 major concert halls across 14 European countries.

This concert is brought to you by the Pine Tavern and will take place on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 7:30pm, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. The program features works by Mozart, Haydn, and Ravel. Ticket holders may join the musicians for a concert preview at 6:45pm.

Formed in 2016, Quatuor Agate quickly earned acclaim in the international chamber music scene, distinguished by competition wins including the Best Contemporary Interpretation Prize at the Banff International String Quartet Competition (2022) and selection by YCAT London in 2021.

While in Bend, Quatuor Agate will present a performance at High Lakes Elementary. This outreach event is made possible by HDCM Educational Outreach Sponsor Brooks Resources and is presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music.

“Encouraging a lifelong engagement with music is key to our nonprofit’s mission, and CSM is proud to partner with HDCM to bring the inspiring Quatuor Agate to the students at High Lakes Elementary,” says Cascade School of Music Executive Director Robert Lambeth.

Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. HDCM 2025-2026 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Cascade School of Music, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

General Admission – $49

Child/Student Tickets $10

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon: 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)