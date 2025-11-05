Master the Art of Writing with Confidence

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Taught by experienced recipe creator, food and wine writer and restaurant critic, Dani Nichols, this class will help you write about the things you taste. Whether it is getting your mother’s biscuit recipe out of your head and onto paper for future generations or reviewing a new hot spot in town for publication, this class will help you generate new ideas. Learn to pitch your food and drink pieces for publication and write descriptive, mouthwatering prose.

Instructor: Dani Nichols

Tuesday, November 18

5-8pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $59

In this course, learn essential building blocks for fiction and memoir including plot, setting, theme, characterization, point-of-view and dialogue. What is the hero’s journey and how does a writer develop a story concept into a page-turning bestseller? Award-winning author and college educator Kathryn Mattingly will inspire you to begin your novel, complete your first draft or reassess what you have written so far. Open to novel and memoir writers of all levels!

Instructor: Kathryn Mattingly

Thursdays, February 12-March 19

5-7pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $159

Do you dream of writing for kids? This class is your crash course on the process of writing, publishing and marketing your kids book. If you need to get inspired, energized and pointed in the right direction for your children’s book journey, this one-night workshop is for you. Feel free to come with ideas, questions or even kids books that are already in progress and just need a little help getting over the goal line.

Instructor: Dani Nichols

Tuesday, December 2

5-8pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $59

