Ready to Raise the Baton?

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Have you saved your seats for Raise the Baton yet?

Raise the Baton on July 18 is Sunriver Music Festival’s premier fundraising party of the year! This lively event raises vital funds for Young Artists Scholarships and the Festival’s world-class concerts. Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell and illustrious auctioneer Molly May, the event features a plated dinner, complimentary beverages, performances by advanced Young Artists Scholarship recipients, plus lively auctions and fun — all to support the future of music.

Young Artist Scholarship performers are Aaron Goyal, guitar; Spencer Holliday, piano; Malia Larson, saxophone; Matthias Santucci, piano; and Megan Nave, violin.

$150 per person

Raise the Baton Fundraising Party

Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 5pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon in Bend

New This Year: A premium raffle! You do not need to be present to win. Tickets are $50 and only 100 will be sold.

Win the “Friends of the Festival Ticket Package” – Valued at over $900!

Sunriver Music Festival – $100 gift certificate

– $100 gift certificate Tower Theatre – $100 gift certificate

– $100 gift certificate Central Oregon Mastersingers – 4 tickets to each of Fall, Holiday & Spring Concerts

– 4 tickets to each of Fall, Holiday & Spring Concerts Ellipse Theatre Community – 4 tickets to any show

– 4 tickets to any show OperaBend – 2 tickets to April/May 2027 Production

– 2 tickets to April/May 2027 Production Sunriver Stars – 2 front row tickets

– 2 front row tickets High Desert Chamber Music – 2 tickets to one concert in 2026-27 Concert Series

– 2 tickets to one concert in 2026-27 Concert Series Cascades Theatrical Company – 2 flex pass tickets to any show in the 2026-27 season

– 2 flex pass tickets to any show in the 2026-27 season Thoroughly Modern Productions – 4 tickets to “Frozen” the musical at the Tower Theatre, February 2027

Listen Now

Sunriver Music Festival Directors Featured on Recent Podcasts

Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell on “Ray’s Random Questions” with Ray Solley, former Executive Director of Bend’s Tower Theatre | listen here

Executive Director Meagan Iverson on “Bend Don’t Break” with Aaron Switzer, publisher of Bend Source | listen here

2026 Summer Festival

August 10-20 in Bend & Sunriver

As America celebrates 250 years, let’s honor one of its greatest gifts to the world: music. The 49th season will feature eclectic works by American composers and more. The Festival opens August 10 at Sunriver Resort Great Hall and closes August 20 at the Tower Theatre in Bend. | season details

sunrivermusic.org