Our Friends; Fine, Feathered & Furry

((Left) The Goldens Rule (Middle) Yogi the Llama by Helen Brown (Right) Helen Brown with Yogi | Photo courtesy of Helen Brown)

In today’s world of fake news, conflict and growing mistrust, Tumalo Art Company and Helen Brown invite you to pause and celebrate the wonderful world of animals — those honest, trusting companions who enrich our homes and our lives.

Neither dogs nor cats harbor hidden agendas or ulterior motives. Their desires are refreshingly simple: food, affection and companionship. Their devotion to those who care for them is unconditional. Cats may appear more independent, but they, too, are sincere in their own quiet way.

This exhibit extends well beyond household pets. Helen’s collection also features elk, birds, ducks, bees, a llama, and even a panda — each capturing the spirit and character of the natural world.

Helen creates her paintings on rice paper using a batik watercolor technique. The distinctive texture of the medium beautifully complements the softness of fur and the delicacy of feathers, bringing each subject vividly to life.

Friends; Fine, Feathered and Furry opens July 1, with a First Friday reception on July 3 from 3-7pm. Join us in celebrating both America’s 250th birthday and Mother Nature’s enduring gifts. Helen is a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon and the High Desert Art League.

Oregon Adaptive Sports to Benefit from Sale of Artwork

Helen Brown met Yogi the llama during one of his ambassador visits to Bend’s Old Mill District on behalf of Oregon Adaptive Sports. REI is committed to helping all people “get outside,” and Yogi’s owner, Jeff Wagner, supports that mission by inviting Old Mill visitors to pet Yogi and pose for photos with him.

Helen will donate proceeds from the sale of her painting, Yogi the Llama, to Oregon Adaptive Sports, a premier adaptive sports organization in the Pacific Northwest that provides year-round outdoor recreation programs. OAS creates access to more than 2,000 outdoor experiences annually for over 400 individuals. In an added gesture of support, Jeff Wagner has offered to match the donation, doubling the benefit to the organization.

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