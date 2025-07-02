Redmond City Approves Emergency Firework Ban Effective July 5

(Photo by Jingda Chen on Unsplash)

On Tuesday, July 1, Redmond City Council unanimously approved an emergency declaration, banning the personal use of all fireworks effective 12:01am July 5, 2025, due to high fire risk in Redmond and across Central Oregon. The declaration, which allows the city to efficiently mobilize resources to respond to public needs during an emergency, will remain in effect until Redmond Fire & Rescue officially lifts its outdoor burn ban later this fall.

“We tried to balance the safety of the community with the investment people have already made to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday,” states Mayor Ed Fitch. “We have had several fires just in the past week, and yesterday’s wildfire in the Dry Canyon, which was ignited by fireworks, dictated the need for Council to take action.”

Additionally, the declaration bans the use (but not sale) of all fireworks within the city limits. The public fireworks show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center will go on as planned. Use of illegal fireworks continues to be prohibited at all times.

“Redmond got lucky on June 3, the Euston wildfire could have been devastating if not for the number of crews and air resources available to respond,” Redmond Fire & Rescue Chief Ryan Hererra added. “The fire danger in our community is undeniably high this summer, and with the growing abundance of dry vegetation which ignites easily and spreads rapidly, residents need to take extra preventive measures.”

The City is asking for the community’s support in keeping Redmond safe, reserving personal fireworks for another holiday when conditions are less dangerous. Under the emergency declaration, use of any fireworks after July 4 will be a Class A infraction and carries a penalty of a fine up to $500 for each infraction. The use of illegal fireworks brings a fine of $1,500 for the first offense, with additional fines up to the state allowed maximum of $6,250.

Please do not call 911 to report fireworks use. It is very important the 911 system be kept for reporting emergencies, active fires, and serious medical problems. Firework concerns may be reported via email to reportfireworks@redmondoregon.gov.