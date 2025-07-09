Red Chair Gallery Presents Mary Jo Weiss ~ Jeweler

(Mary Jo Weiss (Inset) Embrace, pendant by Mary Jo Weiss)

If your taste in jewelry leans toward stunning but understated sophistication, you may want to get acquainted with Mary Jo Weiss. Her distinctive work is showcased throughout July at Red Chair Gallery.

Weiss is a skilled metalsmith whose artistry spans a variety of techniques. She embosses sheets of sterling silver, gold, copper or niobium with textures reminiscent of spiderwebs, bamboo or wood grain, then transforms them into elegant pieces of jewelry. In one example of her creative process, she cuts small pieces of niobium, anodizes them to produce vibrant hues and pairs them with sterling silver or gold to create eye-catching bracelets. Many of her designs are accented with Oregon gemstones cut by a local geologist, such as holly blue chalcedony, sunstone or Priday Plume agate — a striking local stone known for its coppery red and cream patterns that is found near Madras.

Originally from the Midwest, Weiss earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Northern Illinois University. She honed her skills in jewelry repair and fabrication while working at various jewelry stores, completing coursework through the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) along the way. In 1990, she relocated to Central Oregon, first settling in Bend and later Sisters, where she raised two daughters and worked as the bench jeweler at The Jewel for 18 years. There she crafted custom pieces for the store’s owner and also sold her own creations under the name Josepha Weiss Designs.

In 2012, Weiss became a full-time independent jeweler. Over the years, she has developed a loyal group of clients who commission custom work — some of which have evolved into signature pieces. One notable example is Embrace, a pendant originally designed for a client who requested a duplication of a mother and child in a heartfelt hug. Created in sterling silver and brass, with a semi-precious stone accent, the piece resonated widely. Weiss has since sold hundreds of Embrace pendants and expanded the design into matching earrings and bracelets.

With precious metals prices on the rise, many customers bring Weiss heirloom or unworn pieces to be reimagined. She recycles the metal and incorporates the original gemstones into fresh, contemporary designs that honor the past while creating something new.

Dedicated to continuous learning, Weiss attends at least one metalsmithing workshop each year. At the renowned Penland School of Craft in North Carolina, she explored kinetic jewelry, learning to create pieces that spin, slide and fold. One such creation is a collapsible sterling silver pendant, gemstone-studded and whimsically reminiscent of the vintage camping cups of the 1960s.

Connection to the local art community is important to Weiss. She is a member of the Sisters Art Association and continues to sell her jewelry at The Jewel. She previously taught jewelry making at Central Oregon Community College and now offers private lessons and workshops in her Wilson Avenue studio. As a longtime member of Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild (COMAG), she also participates in their annual show each November at Open Space Event Studio in Bend.

redchairgallerybend.com • maryjo@josephaweiss.com