Redmond Library Garners National & Regional Recognition for Sustainability & Design

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

The Redmond Library is being recognized nationally and regionally for its innovative design and commitment to sustainability.

The library is featured in the September/October 2025 issue of American Libraries, the magazine of the American Library Association (ALA). Highlighted in the publication’s Superior Sustainability section, the Redmond Library is celebrated for its adaptability and environmentally responsible design.

The library’s rooftop photovoltaic array allows the building to generate all the energy it needs, making it energy independent. The 40,000-square-foot community hub is also LEED Platinum certified, which speaks to the building’s energy efficiency and conservation, including reduced water use, improved indoor air quality, efficient heating and cooling systems, reduced carbon emissions, and the use of materials that prioritize sustainability.

“We’re happy to find that this new library has quickly become a cornerstone for the community,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “It offers spaces that support discovery, learning and connection, all while minimizing environmental impact.”

The ALA also recognizes the dynamic design inside the building, including large flowing spaces, mobile shelving, a DIY MakerSpace, and study and meeting rooms.

In addition to national recognition from the ALA, the Redmond Library also received a 2025 Building a Better Oregon Award from the Cascades East Association of Realtors. The long-standing awards program honors projects that have made a significant positive impact on their community. Judging criteria include economic benefit, neighborhood improvement, unique design and materials, and environmental friendliness.

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county. In addition to building a new library in Redmond and updating libraries in La Pine, Sisters, and Sunriver, bond funds are being used to remodel the Downtown Bend Library in 2026, as well as the construction of the new Central Library at Stevens Ranch, which opens in the spring of 2026.

Redmond Library Facts

Square Footage: 40,000 square feet

40,000 square feet Construction Time: 23 months (February 2023-January 2025)

23 months (February 2023-January 2025) Opened to the Public: January 2025

January 2025 Architect: The Miller Hull Partnership

The Miller Hull Partnership Local Architect Representative: Steele Associates

Steele Associates General Contractor: Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company

Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company Owner’s Construction Management: Redpoint Construction Management

Redpoint Construction Management Children’s Discovery Area Design: Plus and Greater Than

Find more information about the Library’s bond-funded projects on its website: deschuteslibrary.org/futurelibraries

deschuteslibrary.org/redmond