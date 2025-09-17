Heather Quinn Selected as Winner of the 2025 Waterston Desert Writing Prize

((Left) Heather Quinn (Right) Dan Flores)

Heather Quinn, a Minnesota-based writer, photographer and filmmaker, has been officially selected as the winner of the 11th annual Waterston Desert Writing Prize by guest judge and author Beth Piatote, Ph.D.

The Waterston Desert Writing Prize, established in 2014 by author and Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston, honors and fosters literary nonfiction that celebrates desert landscapes.

Quinn’s winning submission is titled This Is How You Disappear, a project about the California desert. Quinn, who receives a $3,000 cash prize, will give a reading and discuss their project at the Waterston Desert Writing Prize ceremony on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The event features award-winning author Dan Flores, Ph.D., who will give a talk titled, “The Coyote Is the Dude, the Dude Abides, and the Adventures Continue,” during the ceremony.

Flores, author of Coyote America and Wild New World, has spent his career exploring the connections between people and the natural world in America and the West. His books have won several awards including the Rachel Carson Environmental Book Prize and the Sigurd Olson Nature Writing Prize. The author of 11 books, Flores has also written for the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune and Time Magazine.

His presentation at the award ceremony will delve into how coyotes have preserved wildness in modern America, making a case for understanding wild animals as distinctive individuals.

Quinn, who lives in St. Paul, Minnesota, with their husband and two young daughters, writes personal and lyric essays. They approach nonfiction from a journalistic background, including a deep appreciation of truth telling.

The winning submission This Is How You Disappear is an essay blending personal narrative, reporting and historical research to explore trauma, ecological collapse and memory in the California desert, particularly around the Salton Sea. For over two decades, Quinn has documented the region through writing, photography and film, bearing witness to its shifting landscapes and layered histories.

Quinn earned their Master of Fine Arts at Portland State University, and they were a 2021 McKnight Artist Fellow, a 2023 Writing Resident at Art Omi, and a 2022 Tin House Winter Workshop Scholar. Their work has appeared in Fourth Genre, Vela, Longreads and elsewhere.

Waterston said that Quinn’s piece “promises fearless writing that skillfully enlists the landscape of the Salton Sea as backdrop to their quest for understanding” an emotional moment in their life.

Piatote, a Nez Perce scholar, writer, professor and language activist, will also speak during the Waterston event at the Museum. Piatote is the author of two books, including a mixed-genre collection entitled The Beadworkers: Stories (2019), which was featured on NPR and was selected as the “one read” for multiple university and community programs. Dedicated to Nez Perce language and literature, she cofounded the Designated Emphasis in Indigenous Language Revitalization at the University of California Berkeley, where she teaches English and Comparative Literature.

“We are honored to welcome our outstanding winner Heather Quinn and award-winning authors Dan Flores and Beth Piatote to this year’s Waterston Desert Writing Prize ceremony,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “Their passionate exploration of the natural world aligns perfectly with the Prize’s mission to celebrate and elevate desert landscapes through the power of literary nonfiction.”

The two finalists for this year’s Prize are Taylor Luck and Charles Hood.

Luck, a journalist living in the Middle East, blends narrative writing with authentic storytelling. His submission, Beyond the Jordan, focuses on modern-day Jordan and the varied groups of people navigating a region in upheaval. Luck weaves his personal journey of belonging into the narrative.

Located in Palmdale, California, Hood has traveled the world for his writings, from the high Arctic to the South Pole, and from Tibet to West Africa and the Amazon. His submission, Desert Fire, takes him closer to home as it delves into the past, present and future role of fire in Western American deserts.

A writer with continued contributions to nonfiction prose about desert regions, Hood is being recognized this year for the first-ever Obsidian Prize, a $2,000 award in honor of his contributions to the Waterston Desert Writing Prize. A prolific poet and essayist, Hood has written several books, including the essay collection A Salad Only the Devil Would Eat: The Joys of Ugly Nature, which was named the Nonfiction Book of the Year by the editors of Foreword book review.

In 2020, the High Desert Museum—which has long hosted events for the Prize—adopted the program. The mission and goals of the Prize complement those of the High Desert Museum, emphasizing the importance of protecting deserts and creating important conversations about the issues affecting them.

To learn more about the Waterston Desert Writing Prize and to purchase your tickets to the Waterston Desert Writing Prize Ceremony, visit: highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize.

