This Saturday & Sunday, Memorial Weekend Music at Maragas Winery

(Photograph taken last week of plentiful irises around our pond | Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)

This Saturday and Sunday, our weather is going to be summer like – mid to upper 70s with sunshine and a few clouds. A picturesque Holiday weekend tailor-made for delightful wine and excellent music!

Saturday Folk

This Saturday, May 29 from 1pm to 4pm

Featuring:

Classic originals — James Matt

Sunday Jazz

This Sunday, May 30 from 1pm to 4pm

Featuring:

Lisa Dae, Andy Armer & Co.

For reservations call 541-546-5464 or email info@maragaswinery.com and leave your phone number for us to confirm your reservations. There will be seating inside and outside. However, with COVID guidelines, seating is limited, so make your reservations now.

We’ll have a cheese plate, Mediterranean appetizer plate, olives, wine, beer and soft-drinks all available for you to enjoy while listening to the groove of Jazz.

A few details:

Maximum six people per table

No outside beverages or beverage containers please . Also, please keep in mind, since we’re a winery, no food is permitted inside the winery building and no vinegar on the grounds (including foods that have vinegar in them as an ingredient). With that, for this event, you can picnic outside.

And, although we love our dogs, please no pets.

Per State requirement, masks must be worn while ordering inside, but are not inside while consuming your beverage or food. Masks are not required outside.

For lawn seating reservations, some chairs are available, but, we encourage you to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy our expansive lawn and socially distance yourself from other guests, safely complying with the COVID social distancing guidelines.

Groups of ten or less are permitted. Please keep in mind that per the guidelines, it is still required to keep 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.

Thank you for helping us maintain being open and comply with the current state regulations.

Cheers from all of us at Maragas Winery

maragaswinery.com