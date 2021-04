Regal is proud to announce that Old Mill ScreenX & IMAX in Bend will open this Friday, April 23. Mortal Kombat from WB will headline new movies, including The Unholy and Godzilla vs. Kong, along with a strong slate of highly anticipated movies opening in the coming weeks, including Spiral, A Quiet Place Part II and F9.

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

regmovies.com/theatres/regal-old-mill-imax