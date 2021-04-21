Second Chances Debut EP by John Harvey Set for Release on All Digital Platforms

(Photo by Pexels)

Second Chances, the debut five-song EP from John Harvey, is set to release on all digital platforms for streaming and download on May 7. Earlier this year, Harvey released two singles from the EP Your Truck My Trailer and Let’s Do iT.

Where the singles have an alt-country/folk-rock feel with present guitars, driving rhythms and storied lyrics, the other three songs on the EP reveal an artist moving closer to discovering his unique voice and sound. These songs may fit more into an indie/pop, folk/rock category and less alt-country. Those songs include the title track Second Chances, Someday and My Love. John Harvey wrote, recorded, produced and mixed all the tracks.

Debut EP Second Chances

Second Chances and My Love explore feelings of realizing you’ve made a mistake and you want to change it. Finding yourself in a situation where you recognize what you thought was the right choice, actually is not. Someday was inspired by the 2019 documentary: Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love. “I wanted to imagine what Marianne felt,” said John Harvey. “Being deeply in love with Leonard yet never knowing when he’d come back into her life.”

John Harvey records in his home studio in Bend. He’s lived in the Northwest his entire life, having been born and raised in Idaho. He moved to Washington, then, for the past ten years, has called Central Oregon his home. Shortly after moving to Bend, Harvey formed The Django Band duo, playing favorite Django Reinhardt tunes. He then formed an americana/folk duo called Jupiter and Teardrop playing local venues and festivals. Follow John Harvey on Instagram @johnharveysongs.

johnharveysongs.com