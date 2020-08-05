Dozens of Programs, Free Book Bags & More from Your Library

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes County Public Library)

In it’s August e-newsletter, the Deschutes County Public Library lists the following programs:

Summer with the Library Swag Alert!

Summer with the Library looks a little different this year, but participating is easier than ever! We’re using the Beanstack app to help people of all ages take part in the fun. You can track reading milestones and activities for a chance to win great prizes, and it’s not too late to sign up. Plus, everyone can pick up a reusable I Love My Library swag bag (while supplies last); just stop by your library to get yours. These re-usable bags, which include fun items inside, are available for everyone: from young to young-at-heart. So be sure to stop by your library to pick up your bag while they last!

Fun for the Whole Family

From epic crafts to engaging scavenger hunts, we offer dozens of online programs that are great for kids and families during these long and hot summer days. Visit our website for an evolving list of web-based activities: go on a nature-based scavenger hunt (a new one is posted each week), make a huge origami crane, create a mandala out of flowers and more. We post a new activity or story time just about every day of the week, so be sure to check in often to discover what’s new from your library.

Weekly Updates Now Available Online

We know that things are changing by the week. Deschutes Public Library is committed to keeping our staff safe while also providing essential access to the resources and services that our Central Oregon community depends on. You can get weekly updates on our hours and services available by visiting our website here. We will update this information every Monday to keep you informed.

Nearly 2,000 Magazines at Your Fingertips — Free!

Get inspired to take on a home project, browse new recipes, explore vacation destinations for the future — you can do that and more with the 1,900+ magazines you have access to through RBdigital! From The Economist to The New Yorker and Cook’s Illustrated to House Beautiful, there’s something for all interests and in a variety of languages. Be sure to explore all the options here. Download as many as you want, and never worry about returns! If you need help setting up your RBdigital account, see our how-to guides here.

Access to Consumer Reports is Free with Your Library Card

Your library card gives you free access to Consumer Reports, the leading nonprofit reviewer of 9,000+ products and services. Their timely coverage now includes helpful consumer information about COVID-19, including testing, voting during the pandemic, information about the most helpful protective gear and more. You’ll also find reviews for thousands of items, such as air conditioners, outdoor grills, cars and trucks, laptops, appliances, sunscreen and more. Have your library card number handy when you log-on here.

Storytime Online (deschuteslibrary.org/kids/storytime-online)

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs online.

New story times are posted every Tuesday and Thursday (in English) and Saturday (in Spanish) on our website.

CHILDREN

Adopt-a-Story-Time Critter – 8/8

Flower Vase Nature Walk – 8/10

Meet Art: Swirl and Splat – 8/12

Simple Basket Weaving – 8/17

Giant Bubbles – 8/19

Once Upon a Tea Time – 8/19

Weather Poems – 8/31

FAMILIES AND ALL AGES

Weekly Scavenger Hunt

Nature Color Wheels – 8/3

Branch Shaker – 8/24

TWEENS/TEENS

Pebble Art – 8/5

DIY Sugar Scrubs – 8/14

Nature Bookmarks – 8/26

EN ESPANOL

¡Diviértete con Libros! en Línea

Tu Próximo Libro – 8/1, 8/8

Creando con Cuentos – 8/6, 8/20

Bibliobaladas con tu Bibliotecario – 8/13

Noche de Cuentos – 8/27

ADULTS

Training Tuesday: Excel Formula Basics – 8/4

SCORE Workshop: Considerations as You Re-Open Your Business – 8/4

Harpist Nicolas Carter – 8/4

Your Next Book – 8/5, 8/12, 8/19, 8/26

Lawyer in the Library – 8/5, 8/12, 8/19, 8/26

Author Karen Thompson Walker Reads – 8/5

Karen Thompson Walker Fiction Workshop – 8/6

Finding Grants from Home – 8/10

Training Tuesday: Word Formatting Basics – 8/11

Ten Screenwriting Tips for All Writers – 8/11

Socially Responsible Investing – 8/11

Beer Styles: A Virtual Tasting – 8/12

The 19th Amendment at 100 and the Continuing Work for Voting Equity – 8/18

Magnificent Monarchs – 8/19

SCORE Workshop: Marketing Your Business Under the “New Normal” – 8/20

Baby Yoda’s Natural History: Philosophy and Science of Comparative Anatomy – 8/20

Microgreens for Beginners – 8/22

Pickleball Basics – 8/22

Lunch and Learn for Online Book Club Leaders – 8/26

Virtual Tour: Lancaster Farm Sanctuary – 8/26

Beekeeping Tales – 8/27

Deschutes by the Decade: The ’80s and ’90s – 8/27

Pickleball Tips & Techniques – 8/29

The Book Clubs: Join the Conversation

With our book clubs moving online, you can now join up to nine book club discussions in August, without ever leaving your home. If you’ve not taken part in a book club before, our online book club discussions offer a great opportunity to try one (or more)–each club is reading something different, so you’re bound to find a book to fit your interests. If you’re a book club leader looking for ways to move your club online, be sure to check out our Lunch and Learn for Online Book Club Leaders session.

BOOK CLUBS OPEN TO ALL (deschuteslibrary.org/books/bookclubs)



Read What You Want Book Club – 8/5

Sunriver Book Club – 8/12

Redmond Book Club – 8/13

Sisters Nonfiction Book Club – 8/13

Downtown Bend Book Club – 8/14

East Bend Book Club – 8/18

La Pine Book Club – 8/20

Thrilling Mysteries Book Club – 8/24

Sisters Book Club – 8/26

Lunch and Learn for Online Book Club Leaders – 8/26

