Reminder: Upcoming Deadlines — Artist Grants

(Makino Hayashi (Career Opportunity Grant recipient), still from the video Beauty in You | Photo courtesy of Oregon Arts Commission)

The Oregon Arts Commission is now accepting applications for two grant programs for individual artists.

Career Opportunity Grant, Deadline September 8

The Career Opportunity Grant program supports individual Oregon artists by enabling them to take advantage of timely opportunities to enhance their artistic careers. The upcoming deadline is for activities taking place between November 1, 2022 and November 30, 2023.

The program is designed to reach artists at all points of their career — whether emerging or established — and from various disciplines. Opportunities that the artist was invited to or otherwise reviewed by peers or industry to receive are especially competitive.

Read the grant guidelines for a full description of the program, including application questions, the review criteria, what funds can be used for and more.

Awards range from $500 to $2,000. The Ford Family Foundation, in partnership with the Oregon Arts Commission, provides additional resources (up to $9,000) to established visual artists who have a major career-enhancing opportunity through this same application and review process. There are limited resources and not all applicants receive funding.

Individual Artist Fellowship – Performing Arts, Deadline October 13

The Individual Artist Fellowship Program honors Oregon’s professional artists and their achievements while supporting efforts to advance their careers. Arts Commission review panels look for outstanding talent, demonstrated ability and a commitment to the creation of new work.

The Arts Commission offers Fellowships in multiple artistic disciplines in alternating years. The upcoming deadline for the 2023 Fellowship is for performing artists.

Awards are up to $5,000. The Arts Commission determines awards based on number of applications and available grant funds. There are limited resources and not all applicants receive funding.

Read the grant guidelines for a full description of the program, including application questions, the review criteria and more.

How to Apply

Applications must be submitted through the Arts Commission grants portal by 5pm on the deadline date. Prior to completing the application, you are strongly encouraged to read through the program’s grant guidelines.

Selection Process

Eligible applications will be reviewed by a panel of professionals with experience in the arts and other fields relevant to the grant program. To nominate a potential panelist, download and submit a PDF nomination form.

More Information

For more information, including the application questions and review process, read through the Career Opportunity Grant Guidelines or Fellowship Grant Guidelines.

Questions? Contact grants coordinator Eleanor Sandys, eleanor.sandys@biz.oregon.gov, 971-707-3004.

oregonartscommission.org