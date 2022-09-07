High Desert Chamber Music Announces Opportunities to Serve on the Board of Directors

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is Central Oregon’s premier chamber music organization. We are currently seeking motivated and seasoned individuals to join our Board of Directors as we enter our landmark 15th season.

Board members are elected for a three-year term, and the Board generally meets 8-10 times annually. HDCM is looking to enhance its leadership and strategic vision as we enter our fifteenth season. The ideal candidate will first and foremost have an appreciation for classical music and a strong desire to help shape the future of HDCM. Board Members should be ready and willing to take on challenging questions and tasks within their area of expertise and will be encouraged to develop and execute solutions. Prior experience with non-profit boards is desired, though not required.

For more information about responsibilities and qualifications for membership, or if you would like to nominate someone that you believe would be a great fit, please contact HDCM.

HDCM Board of Directors:

Ethan Gray, President; David Gilmore, Secretary; Richard Samco, Treasurer; Durlin Hickock; Phil Machonis; Patricia Rogers; Betsy Warriner; Charlie Wintch.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com