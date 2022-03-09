Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band Performing April 1 at Volcanic Theatre

(Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band | Photo courtesy of devious planet media)

The two-time Blues Music Awards nominees are the greatest front-porch blues band in the world led by Reverend Peyton, who is considered to be the premier finger picker playing today. Peyton has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David “Honeyboy” Edwards.

There has been no shortage of praise. No Depression stated that “Peyton emphasizes his burly, commanding voice and eloquent original material, populating Dance Songs for Hard Times with catchy tracks that have the zing of classic pop music, only greasier.” Rolling Stone opined, “Their full-throttle version (of Shake Your Money Maker) deftly blends elements of roadhouse blues with the back-porch vibes of the Big Damn Band: listen to the clicks and pops produced by washboard player Breezy Peyton,” and American Songwriter weighed in, “Like a trusted friend at a party, it grabs you by the hand and steadily walks you in; chatting you up as you come up the walk but leaving no doubt as to exactly when you’ve stepped through the front door. Brilliantly comfortable yet electrifying as all get out.”

Dance Songs For Hard Times MP3s

“Ways & Means” Video

“Rattle Can” Video

bigdamnband.com • volcanictheatre.com