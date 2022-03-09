BendFilm Updates

(Graphic | Courtesy of BendFilm)

Save the Date: IndieWomen Screening!

Join us at our next IndieWomen event on Thursday, March 10 at 6pm for a screening of The Farewell!

All IndieWomen get in for free or $10 for non-members!

Food and beverages will be provided, as well as a discussion following the film with BendFilms Head of Programming, Selin Sevinc!

More about the film: A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies.

No Man’s Land Film Festival Screening

\No Man’s Land Film Festival (NMLFF) is the premier all-women adventure film festival based out of Denver, Colorado, that meets a need and desire to highlight and connect women in pursuit of the radical. We are a collaboration and celebration of humans who are deeply engaged in enhancing the feminine presence in the adventure arena. The goal of this festival is to connect like-minded individuals who are action-oriented, wish to support a shared vision of gender equality, have a desire to experience their passions and environments through a uniquely feminine lens, and above all, love adventure.

Calling All Young Filmmakers!

Calling all 4th-12th grade videographers! Here’s your chance to make a video about an important environmental concern, win money and even have your video commercial professionally produced and air as an “official” Public Service Announcement on our local TV Stations!!

Deadline for entries is Thursday, March 31, 2022.

2022 Summer Filmmaking Camp!

Calling all Future Filmmakers! Sign up for our 2022 Summer Filmmaking Camp! Students in grades 5th- 9th grade will learn how to unleash all of the creative potential of their iPads to learn how to write a script, direct actors, record quality picture and sound and edit their films all in just five days. On the fifth day, students will meet at BendFilm’s Tin Pan Theater to screen and discuss each other’s work.

Sign up for Week #1 June 20-24

Sign up for Week #2 June 27-July 1

The Worst Person in The World: Oscar Nominee!

The chronicles of four years in the life of Julie, a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.

Continuing This Week

Oscar Nominated Short Films

It’s that time of year again! Oscar nominated short films are making their way to the Tin Pan Theater!

For the 17th consecutive year, Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures present the Oscar-Nominated Short Films, opened on February 25. With all three categories offered — Animated, Live Action and Documentary — this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! A perennial hit with audiences around the country and the world, don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts. The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 27.

2022 Oscar Nominated short film — Animated

2022 Oscar Nominated short film — Documentary

2022 Oscar Nominated short film — Live Action

Who’s On Top?

Who’s on Top? is a feature-length documentary which shines a spotlight on members of the LGBTQ community — including those with a range of mountaineering experience — who challenge stereotypes about gender and sexuality in the outdoor arena. Historically excluded and ostracized as not belonging to the natural domain, the climbers will tackle not only a mountain, but assumptions about who they are and how they belong to the world of outdoor adventure. This film will portray a journey like no other, a never-before-told story about what makes LGBTQ folks both distinct and connected, facing physical, mental and societal obstacles.

This film is presented as part of Out Central Oregon’s Winter PrideFest 2022.

One Night Only!

Drive My Car: Oscar Nominee!

Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director, still unable, after two years, to cope with the loss of his beloved wife, accepts to direct Uncle Vanja at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman, appointed to drive his car. In between rides, secrets from the past and heartfelt confessions will be unveiled.

Wednesday, March 9 — 6:30pm

