Riley Green to Play the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on May 18

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

It’s never too early to start planning the summer concert season.

Riley Green, one of country music’s rising stars, is set to play the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley will join Green in Bend on his Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour. The 33-city tour, which starts February 22, is in support of Green’s upcoming Ain’t My Last Rodeo album, which is set for release October 13.

Tickets went on sale September 15 online at BendConcerts.com and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

“Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” Green says. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing — it’s going to be a great time all around.”

Green’s announcement is the first of the 2024 concert season for the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Green, the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of the Year, has risen to fame with solo hits There Was this Girl and I Wish Grandpas Never Died, as well as his chart-topping collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Half of Me. Most recently the Jacksonville, Alabama native has been playing in front of more than 65,000 fans a night as direct support for Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs.

bendconcerts.com