CANCELED** COCC Scholar Event Puts World’s Wildlife into Focus

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Chandler Lecture Series will take a visual journey from Africa to the Arctic to some of the world’s deepest jungles with award-winning wildlife photographer Suzi Eszterhas at 7pm on Wednesday, October 4, at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. Tickets to The Life of a Wildlife Photographer are $20 and a livestream option is available for $5. Visit cocc.edu/foundation/cls to learn more.

Eszterhas, the North American Nature Photography Association’s 2021 Outstanding Photographer of the Year, has photographed wildlife around the globe, including cheetahs in Kenya’s Masai Mara, polar bears on the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard and chimpanzees in Uganda. She will offer a glimpse into the life of a wildlife photographer and share her passion for conservation and how her work helps raise awareness for the issues facing wildlife today.

The founder of Girls Who Click, a nonprofit dedicated to encouraging young women to enter the male-dominated profession of wildlife photography, Eszterhas has 25 books in print and her work has appeared in the pages of Time, Natural History, BBC Wildlife, Smithsonian Magazine and other publications. She serves as jury chair for the prestigious BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition.

The Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series of the COCC Foundation brings renowned speakers, lecturers and experts to the region to deliver broad-based programming on a diverse range of educational and topical subjects. The program was established in 1985 by the late Robert W. Chandler Sr. to honor his wife Nancy.

This event is sponsored by the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication, the National Endowment for the Humanities, Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund and the Associated Students of COCC.

For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator for the Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu.

