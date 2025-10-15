Rock the Holidays with Sunriver Music Festival

(Aaron Meyer and young local performers at Tetherow Resort | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Violinist Aaron Meyer’s “concert rock” style of performance blends his classical training with a passion for rock music. Inspired by this fusion, Aaron’s music features arrangements from Vivaldi to Led Zeppelin; Aerosmith to Rossini; and Mozart to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

While in Central Oregon, Aaron will also conduct music workshops for every single class at Sunriver’s Three Rivers School. Along with Sunriver Music Festival, Aaron is committed to benefiting the lives of students, families, musicians, and teachers through music education opportunities and performances. See one outcome of this passion as Meyer welcomes students to join him on stage in performances, too. Watch for local young musicians on stage with Aaron December 10 at the Tower!

A student of the violin since age five, Meyer debuted with the Philadelphia Orchestra by age 11. He later soloed with the Oregon Symphony, the Bangkok Symphony Orchestra in Thailand and many other symphony orchestras. Over the last two decades, Aaron has released 11 albums and is in constant demand on stage.

A Central Oregon fan favorite, Sunriver Music Festival has been presenting Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer and band in concert since the mid 1990s. Tickets on sale now at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-9310. Tickets range $40-65; $25 for ages 25 and under. Join the tradition to ROCK THE HOLIDAYS experiencing Meyer’s original material and hits of the season, combining contemporary and classical styles with his dynamic rock band.

Sunriver Music Festival presents world-class orchestral performances and supports music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org