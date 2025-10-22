(Illustration by Beth Freeman)

New Exhibition Now Open

Go on a subterranean adventure with Soil Alive!

Soil is made from minerals, air, water and decaying bits of organisms. But it’s not just a bed of crunched up rocks and other materials — soil is alive.

Now open, Soil Alive! beckons visitors underground to explore the subterranean world beneath us in a family-friendly, interactive exhibition.

Visitors can see, touch, smell and even hear life underground. In the Sagebrush Steppe, a giant magnifying glass points at a wall-sized digital illustration, enlarging soil areas and illuminating hidden animals. Over in the Ponderosa Pine Forest, visitors use a motion-activated screen to help a network of fungi connect to a ponderosa sapling nearby.

Just below our feet, there is a universe that is busy, active and alive. Are you ready to go on a subterranean adventure?

Soil Alive!

Through March 29, 2026

Presented in English and Spanish.

FREE with Museum admission.

highdesertmuseum.org