Rotating Artists from Danger Punch + FO(u)RT Collectives

(Photos | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

The current exhibition, Excuse Me: A Structural Device for Visual Communication, is changing weekly. This week A.C.M. Lorish will be taking over the gallery.

Excuse Me: a Structural Device for Visual Communication is a collaborative exhibition from Danger Punch and FO(u)RT art collectives. Each week will showcase the work of an individual artist in response to a single poem by Dr. Jenna Goldsmith. This series of rapid exhibitions will highlight the similarities and differences of written word and visual art, informing each other while also pushing against each other.

About A.C.M. LORISH:

Andrew C.M. Lorish was born in Eugene, Oregon. He studied at School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and Pacific Northwest College of Art where, in2013, he received his MFA in Visual Studies. Selected exhibitions includeAlbatross Gallery in Portland, False Front in Portland, North Bank Gallery in Vancouver, Liberty Arts Center in Yreka, California, Sullivan Gallery and Co-Prosperity Sphere in Chicago, Rockerill in Charleroi Belgium, anddOCUMENTA (13) in Kassel, Germany. He is a founding member of the artcollective Danger Punch. His work references the body, invented impractical machines, improvisational music, cartoons and comic, futuristic architecture, ritualistic masks, alien glyphs, unseen primitive ruins, coded scripts and the repetitious syncopated rhythm of gestural mark-making. He currently lives and works in the high desert of Central Oregon.

About Danger Punch:

Danger Punch is an interdisciplinary collective from Portland, Oregon. Simple ideas are taken and collectively developed, both in the conceptual and technical aspect, through a devoted practice rooted in the process of making. Projects are thematically temporal and aim to create a byproduct of fearless art-making.

About FO(u)RT Collective:

FO(u)RT Collective is a multi-disciplinary collective comprised of four artists whose combined conceptual interests drive their creative practices and research inquiries. Based in Portland Oregon – Sarah Abbott, Lauren Seiffert, Jessie Spiess and Rachel Wolf — the members of FO(u)RT, individually and collectively engage a variety of artistic practices, including but not limited to: photography, sculpture, installation, printmaking, collage, writing and video. Their breadth of experience through practice and personal histories provides FO(u)RT with a broad spectrum of visions and voices, which culminates in collective works, exhibitions and public and private events.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm. We are adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols and masks are required in the gallery.

Learn More

scalehouse.org