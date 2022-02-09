Hunter & Thomas Perform Rhapsody in Blue with the Oregon Symphony

(Hunter and Thomas performing Rhapsody in Blue last week in Bremerton, Washington | Photo courtesy of IN A LANDSCAPE)

This weekend, Hunter Noack and Thomas Lauderdale will share the bench and perform their new four-hand version of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with the Oregon Symphony as part of A Pink Martini Valentine concert at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Hunter, Thomas, Pink Martini and the Oregon Symphony at one of three performances:

Saturday, February 12 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 13 at 2pm

Monday, February 14 at 7:30pm

For tickets CLICK HERE, or visit orsymphony.org/concerts-tickets/2122/a-pink-martini-valentine.

