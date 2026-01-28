Roundabout Books & Deschutes Public Library Host Bestselling Mystery Author Benjamin Stevenson

Roundabout Books and the Deschutes Public Library are collaborating to bring the Central Oregon reading community a FREE event with Benjamin Stevenson. Join us on March 27 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO) to celebrate his fourth book, Everyone in This Bank Is a Thief. This locked room mystery is a balm from the news and will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

The USA Today and Indie Next bestselling author of the globally popular Ernest Cunningham Mysteries has rave reviews from New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal. Stevenson is known for his humor, winking at the classic crime conventions in a way that those familiar with the genre can appreciate. Combining humor and suspense is Stevenson’s trademark twist on the mystery book genre, and has won him more than half a million fans worldwide.

Stevenson’s latest book is a new take on the heist set up. Expect only the unexpected in this classic mystery genre, where the bank robber spontaneously combusts! And that is just the beginning.

Ten heists. Ten suspects. A murder mystery only Ernest Cunningham can solve in this delightfully clever and twisty new novel. Ernest Cunningham has spent the last few years solving murders. But a bank heist is a new one, even for him. He’s never been a hostage before. The doors are chained shut. No one in or out. Which means that when someone in the bank is murdered, everyone is a suspect. Will Ernest be able to solve this locked-room mystery as he has the others? Or will this one prove too tricky for him?

Thanks to the support of Deschutes Public Library, tickets are now FREE! RSVP is required HERE. For further information, please contact Roundabout Books’ Event Manager, Julie Swearingen, at julie@roundaboutbookshop.com.

Copies of Stevenson’s new and previous books are available to purchase before and after the event. Event check-in will begin at 5:30pm in the UUFCO lobby. Stevenson can personalize books after the event.

Benjamin Stevenson is an award-winning stand-up comedian and USA Today bestselling author. He is the author of the globally popular Ernest Cunningham Mysteries, including Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, which is currently being adapted into a major HBO TV series, and Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect. His most recent mystery is Everyone This Christmas Has a Secret. His books have sold over 750,000 copies and have been nominated for eight “Book of the Year” awards. His first book in the series, Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone has been optioned for TV by HBO.

Roundabout Books is a full-service independent bookstore, located in the heart of Bend’s Northwest Crossing Community. The staff takes tremendous pride in their highly curated selection of new adult and children’s books. Local Bend resident, Cassie Clemans, founded Roundabout Books with a vision of enhancing the life of our community by providing a warm and comfortable literary space where people of all ages are welcome to read, browse, shop for books, meet a friend, or enjoy an event.

The Deschutes Public Library’s vision is for people to learn, thrive, and connect to one another and the world. The library enriches the community through equitable, open access to books, services, and resources that inspire people to reach for their dreams. It is our honor and responsibility to serve everyone in our community — across ability, age, gender spectrum, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status.

roundaboutbookshop.com